Extreme Price Action Dashboard

5


EXTREME PRICE ACTION DASHBOARD

  • Make your trades professionally using advanced statistics and price action.
  • Manages 29 pairs simultaneously.
  • It has Buy and Sell buttons, close buy and close sell separately for each pair.
  • Stop Gain and Stop Gain programmable in Pips automatically.
  • Dynamically calculates 5 regions where statistically the most assertive sales and 5 more assertive shopping regions are found.
  • Indicates the total lots, buy balance and sell balance for each pair.
  • Change the graph's time frame to change the calculated regions. The larger the time frame, the greater the assertiveness of the trades.
  1. Extreme Price Action Dashboard automatically calculates regions where the price may weaken or market reversals.
  2. Basically when the price is at the blue midline, the market has no clear offers and demands for an assertive trade.
  3. The higher the asset's price is on the blue line, it is suggested to sell (red color). If the color is purple, the sale is more likely to win.
  4. The lower the price of the blue line, it is suggested to buy (green). If the sign is in orange color, the purchase will be more likely to win.The calculated levels are dynamic, that is, they are always being recalculated by the market, this will always keep you updated with the new trend.
DYNAMIC CURRENT PRICE HOW TO ANALYZE COLORS
BLUE RECTANGLE SIDE MARKET
RED RECTANGLE IN RESISTANCE REGION. THE HIGHER, THE MORE ASSERTIVE THE TRADE WILL BE.
GREEN RECTANGLE IN THE SUPPORT REGION. THE LOWER, THE MORE ASSERTIVE THE TRADE WILL BE.
PURPLE RECTANGLE IN THE SUPPORT REGION. SIGNALS A HIGH PROBABILITY OF HIT.
ORANGE RECTANGLE IN RESISTANCE REGION. SIGNALS A HIGH PROBABILITY OF HIT.
BUTTON FUNCTION WHAT ARE YOU DOING ?
SELL BUTTON OPENS A MARKET SELL ORDER.
BUY BUTTON OPENS A MARKET BUY ORDER.
CLOSE BUTTON CLOSE THE SELL OR BUY ORDER.
  NOTE: CHANGE TAKE PROFIT, STOP LOSS AND BATCH AMOUNT IN EA PARAMETERS. 


INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO USE THE EXTREME PRICE DASHBOARD
  • In Metatrader Chart Properties, configure chart background so that all items are colorless. (Background, Foreground, Grid, Bar Up, Bar Down, Bull candle, Bear Candle, Line graph, Volumes, Ask Line, Stop levels ).
  • Attach the EA to the chart (it can be anything as the Extreme Price Dashboard is Multi Symbol).
  • Wait for the EA to load. If it takes too long, open the History Center in the Metatrader Tools tab and download the symbols that will be read in the Extreme Price Dashboard.
  • Resolution : 1360 x 768 
  • The Extreme Price Dashboard can only be viewed with the Financial Market working.






















Reviews 2
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.01.03 13:58 
 

Nice utility dashboard. Dashboard does not show buy/sell signals but shows much more valuable information.

cam028
6492
cam028 2021.07.09 06:56 
 

great product keeps u on the right side of the trend great customer service

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Radar Dashboard
Eduardo Kipper
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RADAR DASHBOARD The Radar Dashboard shows the current "Trend Feeling" of each symbol based on the key indicators from the Classic Technical Analysis. As more indicators shift from Sell to Buy, it is suggested that the Trend is now Up (buy). As more indicators change from Buy to Sell, it is suggested that the Trend is now Bearish (sell). The interpretation by the columns of "CANDLES" can also show us possible reversals or pullbacks. For example: A large amount of red squares in H4 (bear candle)
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.01.03 13:58 
 

Nice utility dashboard. Dashboard does not show buy/sell signals but shows much more valuable information.

cam028
6492
cam028 2021.07.09 06:56 
 

great product keeps u on the right side of the trend great customer service

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