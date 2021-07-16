Radar Dashboard

RADAR DASHBOARD


  • The Radar Dashboard shows the current "Trend Feeling" of each symbol based on the key indicators from the Classic Technical Analysis. As more indicators shift from Sell to Buy, it is suggested that the Trend is now Up (buy). As more indicators change from Buy to Sell, it is suggested that the Trend is now Bearish (sell). The interpretation by the columns of "CANDLES" can also show us possible reversals or pullbacks. For example: A large amount of red squares in H4 (bear candle) means that the symbol has been falling for a long time, and calls our attention to a reversal or pullback after a doji candle (yellow square), or indecision candle .

  1. In Metatrader Chart Properties, configure chart background so that all items are colorless. (Background, Foreground, Grid, Bar Up, Bar Down, Bull candle, Bear Candle, Line graph, Volumes, Ask Line, Stop levels ).
  2. Attach the EA to the chart (it can be anything as the Radar Dashboard is Multi Symbol).
  3. Choose or change when you prefer graphic time according to your analysis.
  4. With the EA attached, in Properties, fill all 30 symbols with the syntax according to your broker (ex: AUDCAD, or AUDCAD# or AUDCADmicro) and so on.
  5. Wait for the EA to load. If it takes too long, open the History Center in the Metatrader Tools tab and download the symbols that will be read in the Radar Dashboard.
  6. Resolution : 1360 x 768 
  7. The Radar Dashboard can only be viewed with the Financial Market working.

CANDLES SCAN HOW TO ANALYZE COLORS.
GREEN SQUARE BULL CANDLE
RED SQUARE BEAR CANDLE
YELLOW SQUARE DOJI CANDLE
BLUE SQUARE  BULL CANDLE GREATER THAN "X" PIPS, CONFIGURABLE IN THE PARAMETER ***CANDLE ALARM***
MAGENTA SQUARE BEAR CANDLE GREATER THAN "X" PIPS, CONFIGURABLE IN THE PARAMETER ***CANDLE ALARM***

C0 = CURRENT CANDLE // C1 = PREVIOUS CANDLE // C2 = PREV.PREVIOUS CANDLE.......
TECHNICAL INDICATORS HOW TO ANALYZE COLORS.
GREEN RECTANGLE (BUY) HIGH TREND
RED RECTANGLE (SELL) DOWN TREND
GRAY RECTANGLE (NEUTRAL) SIDE MARKET
MOVING AVERAGES HOW TO ANALYZE COLORS.
GREEN RECTANGLE (BUY)
HIGH TREND
RED RECTANGLE (SELL)
DOWN TREND
GRAY RECTANGLE (NEUTRAL)
SIDE MARKET



















































































































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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Extreme Price Action Dashboard
Eduardo Kipper
5 (2)
Utilities
EXTREME PRICE ACTION DASHBOARD Make your trades professionally using advanced statistics and price action. Manages 29 pairs simultaneously. It has Buy and Sell buttons, close buy and close sell separately for each pair. Stop Gain and Stop Gain programmable in Pips automatically. Dynamically calculates 5 regions where statistically the most assertive sales and 5 more assertive shopping regions are found. Indicates the total lots, buy balance and sell balance for each pair. Change the graph's t
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