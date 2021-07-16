The Radar Dashboard shows the current "Trend Feeling" of each symbol based on the key indicators from the Classic Technical Analysis. As more indicators shift from Sell to Buy, it is suggested that the Trend is now Up (buy). As more indicators change from Buy to Sell, it is suggested that the Trend is now Bearish (sell). The interpretation by the columns of "CANDLES" can also show us possible reversals or pullbacks. For example: A large amount of red squares in H4 (bear candle) means that the symbol has been falling for a long time, and calls our attention to a reversal or pullback after a doji candle (yellow square), or indecision candle .