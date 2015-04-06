Eagle EA MT4 was created in early 2020 and it has proved its efficiency in demo and real trading throughout 2020 year. That's why I've decided to share this EA with MQL5.com community.

I suppose that slower timeframes are more reliable for trading. So Eagle EA MT4 uses H4 timeframe and EURUSD currency pair. Methodology of this EA is based on trend following principle. Martingale or grid methods are not used in this EA. Eagle EA MT4 has emergency stop loss = 55 pips and no fixed take profit (take profit is indicator-based).

Please, find enclosed on "Screenshots" tab backtesting results (2004-2020) with 99,9% modelling quality (Initial Deposit = 10K, Risk per trade = 5%, backtesting was done in Tick Data Suite). Results in 2020 year are completely out of sample, because the EA was created without data for 2020 year.

Input parameters:

Risk per trade

Magic number

Currency pair = EURUSD

Timeframe = H4

Money management:

5% risk per trade is recommended. But you can adjust risk per trade according to your risk tolerance. There are backtesting results with risk per trade = 5% on "Screenshots" tab. Historical Yearly average return = 44,9% for risk per trade = 5% (2004-2020 backtesting period).

Price curve:

97 USD is promo price for the first 10 buyers

for the first 10 buyers Price will increase by 50 USD with every 10 new purchases

In case of any question, feel free to contact me by telegram: @Finmod777

