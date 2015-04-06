Eagle EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Sergey Gunko
    Sergey Gunko

    Sergey Gunko

    I am a Forex trader since 2005 year.
    My first trading method was price action. But after Andrea Unger's and Kevin Davey's algo trainings and workshops I have switched to algo trading.
    Now I try to use all the information and recommendations that I got from this World Trading Champions.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 10

Eagle EA MT4 was created in early 2020 and it has proved its efficiency in demo and real trading throughout 2020 year. That's why I've decided to share this EA with MQL5.com community.

I suppose that slower timeframes are more reliable for trading. So Eagle EA MT4 uses  H4 timeframe and EURUSD currency pair. Methodology of this EA is based on trend following principle. Martingale or grid methods are not used in this EA. Eagle EA MT4 has emergency stop loss = 55 pips and no fixed take profit (take profit is indicator-based).

Please, find enclosed on "Screenshots" tab backtesting results (2004-2020) with 99,9% modelling quality (Initial Deposit = 10K, Risk per trade = 5%, backtesting was done in Tick Data Suite). Results in 2020 year are completely out of sample, because the EA was created without data for 2020 year.

Input parameters:

  • Risk per trade
  • Magic number
  • Currency pair = EURUSD
  • Timeframe = H4

Money management:

  • 5% risk per trade is recommended. But you can adjust risk per trade according to your risk tolerance. There are backtesting results with risk per trade = 5% on "Screenshots" tab. Historical Yearly average return = 44,9% for risk per trade = 5% (2004-2020 backtesting period).

Price curve:

  • 97 USD is promo price for the first 10 buyers
  • Price will increase by 50 USD with every 10 new purchases

    In case of any question, feel free to contact me by telegram: @Finmod777

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    Sergey Batudayev
    4.71 (21)
    Experts
    Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.25 (48)
    Experts
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    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    Gann HiLo System MT4
    Pol Lazaro Porta
    Experts
    GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
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    Sergey Gunko
    Experts
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    Sergey Gunko
    Experts
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    Sergey Gunko
    Experts
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