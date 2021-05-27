Infinity EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Sergey Gunko
    Sergey Gunko

    Sergey Gunko

    I am a Forex trader since 2005 year.
    My first trading method was price action. But after Andrea Unger's and Kevin Davey's algo trainings and workshops I have switched to algo trading.
    Now I try to use all the information and recommendations that I got from this World Trading Champions.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 27 May 2021
  • Activations: 10

Infinity EA MT4 was created in early 2020 and it has proved its efficiency in demo and real trading throughout 2020 year. That's why I've decided to share this EA with MQL5.com community.

I suppose that slower timeframes are more reliable for trading. So Infinity EA MT4 uses H4 timeframe and GBPCAD currency pair. Methodology of this EA is based on mean reversion principle. Martingale or grid methods are not used in this EA. Infinity EA MT4 has emergency stop loss = 167 pips and take profit = 44 pips. But stop loss is rarely hit because of exit rules that are based on indicators.

Please, find enclosed on "Screenshots" tab backtesting results (2007-2020) with 99,9% modelling quality (Initial Deposit = 10K, Risk per trade = 5%, backtesting was done in Tick Data Suite).  Infinity EA MT4 doesn't have any negative year during 2007-2020 period. And results in 2020 year are completely out of sample, because the EA was created without data for 2020 year.

Input parameters:

  • Risk per trade
  • Magic number
  • Currency pair = GBPCAD
  • Timeframe = H4
Moneymanagement:

  • 5% risk per trade is recommended (emergency stop loss is rarely hit). But you can adjust risk per trade according to your risk tolerance. There are backtesting results with risk per trade = 5% on "Screenshots" tab. Historical Yearly average return = 73,9% for risk per trade = 5% (2007-2020 backtesting period).

Price curve:

  • 97 USD is promo price for the first 10 buyers
  • Price will increase by 50 USD with every 10 new purchases
In case of any question, feel free to contact me by telegram: @Finmod777

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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