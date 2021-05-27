Infinity EA MT4 was created in early 2020 and it has proved its efficiency in demo and real trading throughout 2020 year. That's why I've decided to share this EA with MQL5.com community.

I suppose that slower timeframes are more reliable for trading. So Infinity EA MT4 uses H4 timeframe and GBPCAD currency pair. Methodology of this EA is based on mean reversion principle. Martingale or grid methods are not used in this EA. Infinity EA MT4 has emergency stop loss = 167 pips and take profit = 44 pips. But stop loss is rarely hit because of exit rules that are based on indicators.

Please, find enclosed on "Screenshots" tab backtesting results (2007-2020) with 99,9% modelling quality (Initial Deposit = 10K, Risk per trade = 5%, backtesting was done in Tick Data Suite). Infinity EA MT4 doesn't have any negative year during 2007-2020 period. And results in 2020 year are completely out of sample, because the EA was created without data for 2020 year.

Input parameters:

Risk per trade

Magic number

Currency pair = GBPCAD

Timeframe = H4

Money management:

5% risk per trade is recommended (emergency stop loss is rarely hit). But you can adjust risk per trade according to your risk tolerance. There are backtesting results with risk per trade = 5% on "Screenshots" tab. Historical Yearly average return = 73,9% for risk per trade = 5% (2007-2020 backtesting period).

Price curve:

97 USD is promo price for the first 10 buyers

for the first 10 buyers Price will increase by 50 USD with every 10 new purchases