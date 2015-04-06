Victory EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Sergey Gunko
    Sergey Gunko

    Sergey Gunko

    I am a Forex trader since 2005 year.
    My first trading method was price action. But after Andrea Unger's and Kevin Davey's algo trainings and workshops I have switched to algo trading.
    Now I try to use all the information and recommendations that I got from this World Trading Champions.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Victory EA MT4 was created in early 2020 and it has proved its efficiency in demo and real trading throughout 2020 year. That's why I've decided to share this EA with MQL5.com community.

I suppose that slower timeframes are more reliable for trading. So Victory EA MT4 uses  H4 timeframe and XAUUSD (Gold) currency pair. Methodology of this EA is based on trend following principle. Martingale or grid methods are not used in this EA. Victory EA MT4 has stop loss = 11.62 and take profit = 32.61 

Please, find enclosed on "Screenshots" tab backtesting results (2010-2021) with 99,9% modelling quality (Initial Deposit = 10K, Risk per trade = 2%, backtesting was done in Tick Data Suite). Results in 2020 and 2021 year are completely out of sample, because the EA was created without data for 2020 year.

Input parameters:

  • Risk per trade
  • Magic number
  • Currency pair = XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe = H4

Money management:

  • 2% risk per trade is recommended. But you can adjust risk per trade according to your risk tolerance. There are backtesting results with risk per trade = 2% on "Screenshots" tab. Historical Yearly average return = 63,5% for risk per trade = 5% (2010-2021 backtesting period).

Price curve:

  • 97 USD is promo price for the first 10 buyers
  • Price will increase by 50 USD with every 10 new purchases

    In case of any question, feel free to contact me by telegram: @Finmod777

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