Golden Sun EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Sergey Gunko
    Sergey Gunko

    Sergey Gunko

    I am a Forex trader since 2005 year.
    My first trading method was price action. But after Andrea Unger's and Kevin Davey's algo trainings and workshops I have switched to algo trading.
    Now I try to use all the information and recommendations that I got from this World Trading Champions.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Check out live signal (0,01 lot per 1000 USD money management):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1110078

Only for: Gold (XAUUSD) M30

In case of any question, feel free to contact me by telegram: @Finmod777

Golden Sun EA is developed to produce smooth equity curve by means of diversification.

It consists of several low correlated strategies (both trend and counter-trend). Each strategy has stop loss. 

Martingale or grid methods are not used in this EA. 

Please, find enclosed on "Screenshots" tab backtesting results (2011-2021) with 99,9% modelling quality (backtesting was done in Tick Data Suite). Initial Deposit = 1000 USD; Entry Lot = 0.01

Input parameters:

  • Entry Lot
  • Magic number
  • Currency pair = Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe = M30

Moneymanagement:

  • 0.01 Lot per 1000 USD of account is recommended

Price curve:

  • 197 USD is promo price for the first 10 buyers
  • Price will increase by 50 USD with every 10 new purchases


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4.25 (48)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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