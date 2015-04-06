Golden Sun EA MT4
- Experts
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Sergey GunkoI am a Forex trader since 2005 year.
My first trading method was price action. But after Andrea Unger's and Kevin Davey's algo trainings and workshops I have switched to algo trading.
Now I try to use all the information and recommendations that I got from this World Trading Champions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Check out live signal (0,01 lot per 1000 USD money management):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1110078
Only for: Gold (XAUUSD) M30
In case of any question, feel free to contact me by telegram: @Finmod777
It consists of several low correlated strategies (both trend and counter-trend). Each strategy has stop loss.
Martingale or grid methods are not used in this EA.
Please, find enclosed on "Screenshots" tab backtesting results (2011-2021) with 99,9% modelling quality (backtesting was done in Tick Data Suite). Initial Deposit = 1000 USD; Entry Lot = 0.01
Input parameters:
- Entry Lot
- Magic number
- Currency pair = Gold (XAUUSD)
- Timeframe = M30
Moneymanagement:
- 0.01 Lot per 1000 USD of account is recommended
Price curve:
- 197 USD is promo price for the first 10 buyers
- Price will increase by 50 USD with every 10 new purchases