Golden Sun EA MT4

Check out live signal (0,01 lot per 1000 USD money management): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1110078

Only for: Gold (XAUUSD) M30 In case of any question, feel free to contact me by telegram: @Finmod777

Golden Sun EA is developed to produce smooth equity curve by means of diversification.

It consists of several low correlated strategies (both trend and counter-trend). Each strategy has stop loss.

Martingale or grid methods are not used in this EA.

Please, find enclosed on "Screenshots" tab backtesting results (2011-2021) with 99,9% modelling quality (backtesting was done in Tick Data Suite). Initial Deposit = 1000 USD; Entry Lot = 0.01

Input parameters:

Entry Lot

Magic number

Currency pair = Gold (XAUUSD)

Timeframe = M30

Money management:

0.01 Lot per 1000 USD of account is recommended

Price curve: 197 USD is promo price for the first 10 buyers

for the first 10 buyers Price will increase by 50 USD with every 10 new purchases



