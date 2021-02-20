StarsAreGolden

This is an EA based on price action and Volatility using a tested algorithm. This EA ONLY works best with gold-dollar XAU-USD on 1 min TF

The EA will open trades only when a signal is found. Please do note that this EA does not necessarily open Trades on a daily basis.

Also note that this EA has not been optimised either.

Advise

- 1 min TimeFrame

- to run EA with a broker that has very tight spreads with a maximum spread of 20 points(2 pips)

- only on XAU/USD

- VPS strongly advised for uninterrupted signals

- Leverage 1:500





Telegram

https://t.me/joinchat/HiOQNWIT3HPPSFaF



