StarsAreGolden

This is an EA based on price action and Volatility using a tested algorithm. This EA ONLY works best with gold-dollar  XAU-USD on 1 min TF

The EA will open trades only when a signal is found. Please do note that this EA does not necessarily open Trades on a daily basis.

Also note that this EA has not been optimised either.

Advise

- 1 min TimeFrame

- to run EA with a broker that has very tight spreads with a maximum spread of 20 points(2 pips)

- only on XAU/USD

- VPS strongly advised for uninterrupted signals 

- Leverage 1:500


Telegram

https://t.me/joinchat/HiOQNWIT3HPPSFaF


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The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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StarsAndSun
Adeleke Awojobi
Experts
This is an EA based on price action and Volatility using a tested algorithm. This EA ONLY works best with GBP-USD on 1 min TF The EA will open trades only when a signal is found. Please do note that this EA does not necessarily open Trades on a daily basis. Also note that this EA has not been optimised either. Advise - 1 min TimeFrame - to run EA with a broker that has very tight spreads with a maximum spread of 10 points(1 pip) - only on GBP/USD - VPS strongly advised for uninterrupted signals 
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