StarsAreGolden
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an EA based on price action and Volatility using a tested algorithm. This EA ONLY works best with gold-dollar XAU-USD on 1 min TF
The EA will open trades only when a signal is found. Please do note that this EA does not necessarily open Trades on a daily basis.
Also note that this EA has not been optimised either.
Advise
- 1 min TimeFrame
- to run EA with a broker that has very tight spreads with a maximum spread of 20 points(2 pips)
- only on XAU/USD
- VPS strongly advised for uninterrupted signals
- Leverage 1:500
Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/HiOQNWIT3HPPSFaF