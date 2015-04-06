Exponential Trend Chaser

EMA Loop Daily Chart (69% wins backtest data)

Has an open trade all of the time except when a trade is closed by the take-profit. Buy or sell signal triggered when EMA 1 crosses EMA 2. No stoploss is used. Trade is closed when a signal for the opposite trade entry is received.

Has promising results for the Daily chart of EUR/USD

Parameters Used

EMA 1 – (6) < (20) Buy

EMA2 – (6) > (20) Sell

Money Management

Uses Betting Fibonacci with the initialization value being (0.01 lots). Lot size determined by running, then history of trades.

No stoploss

Take profit fixed at 90 pips

Drawbacks

Suitable for account size of at least 300 USD due to nature of money management. Recommend using a USC account for smaller account size.

Profitable in the long run (1yr) 


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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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