Exponential Trend Chaser

EMA Loop Daily Chart (69% wins backtest data)

Has an open trade all of the time except when a trade is closed by the take-profit. Buy or sell signal triggered when EMA 1 crosses EMA 2. No stoploss is used. Trade is closed when a signal for the opposite trade entry is received.

Has promising results for the Daily chart of EUR/USD

Parameters Used

EMA 1 – (6) < (20) Buy

EMA2 – (6) > (20) Sell

Money Management

Uses Betting Fibonacci with the initialization value being (0.01 lots). Lot size determined by running, then history of trades.

No stoploss

Take profit fixed at 90 pips

Drawbacks

Suitable for account size of at least 300 USD due to nature of money management. Recommend using a USC account for smaller account size.

Profitable in the long run (1yr)



