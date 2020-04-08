TrendPadPRO MT4

II. Usability of TrendPadPRO

TrendPadPRO is a trading tool designed to cater to traders of all experience levels.

Its intuitive interface allows traders to find the various indicators, including trend inertia (age), trend direction, and critical support / resistance (S/R) levels for different timeframes.

By consolidating these real time data points, TrendPadPRO provides a comprehensive outlook on market trends and highlights potential entry and exit points.





III. Riding the Momentum: Inertia (Age) and Strong Trends

One of the standout features of TrendPadPRO is its ability to identify and measure trend inertia (age).

Inertia (Age) is the driving force behind strong trends (sustained price movements).

When a trend reverses on a timeframe, the Inertia (Age) have a minimum value of 2 and increases with each closed candle while trend's S/R level is not broken on this timeframe.





IV. The Trend's Direction: The Key to Tracking a Trend

TrendPadPRO leaves no room for guesswork when it comes to trend direction.

Its precise algorithm quickly identifies whether the market trend is upward or downward, enabling traders to follow the trend's direction in real time.





V. Unlocking Opportunities: Trend S/R Levels

At the heart of any trading strategy lies the ability to pinpoint significant support and resistance levels.

TrendPadPRO furnishes traders with real-time S/R levels for various timeframes.

These levels act as crucial indicators for entry and exit points, guiding traders towards dynamic risk/reward ratios.





VI. Balancing Risk and Reward: Stop Loss and Take Profit

TrendPadPRO empowers traders to strike the delicate balance between potential gains and acceptable risk levels.

With a clear focus on preserving capital, the appropriate Stop Loss levels must be beyond relevant S/R levels (no any trade if no any appropriate StopLoss).

TrendPadPRO assists in setting reasonable Take Profit levels. Traders can aim for the higher Trend S/R levels or opt for a multiple of 13.7 pips (scalping territory), towards a dynamic risk/reward ratio.





VII. Mapping Key Levels: Adaptive MA S/R in Action

TrendPadPRO shows adaptive and reliable MA-based support/resistance zones (Fast & Slow).

These dynamic levels enhance the Context of Trend Trading by highlighting where price often reacts, providing traders with clearer entries, exits, and real-time confirmation of trend momentum.





VIII. Position Sizing: A Calculated Approach

TrendPadPRO emphasizes prudent position sizing, enabling traders to limit their risk exposure to a maximum of 1-2% per trade.