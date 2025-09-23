TrendPadPRO MT4

👉 Why TrendPadPRO ?

Because it delivers not just signals, but the real context of trend trading – the difference between late reactions and informed decisions based on market structure and dynamics.


I. TrendPadPRO - Unveiling the Context of Informed Trend Trading

  The Context of Trend Trading is far more relevant and important than indicators, timeframes, personal perspectives or beliefs.

  TrendPadPRO's unique features, including trend inertia (age) analysis, trend direction identification, and precise S/R levels, bring the knowledge of the Context of Trend Trading needed to make decisions in real time.


II. Usability of TrendPadPRO

  TrendPadPRO is a trading tool designed to cater to traders of all experience levels.

  Its intuitive interface allows traders to find the various indicators, including trend inertia (age), trend  direction, and critical support / resistance (S/R) levels for different timeframes.

  By consolidating these real time data points, TrendPadPRO provides a comprehensive outlook on market trends and highlights potential entry and exit points.


III. Riding the Momentum: Inertia (Age) and Strong Trends

  One of the standout features of TrendPadPRO is its ability to identify and measure trend inertia (age).

  Inertia (Age) is the driving force behind strong trends (sustained price movements).

  When a trend reverses on a timeframe, the Inertia (Age) have a minimum value of 2 and increases with each closed candle while trend's S/R level is not broken on this timeframe.


IV. The Trend's Direction: The Key to Tracking a Trend

  TrendPadPRO leaves no room for guesswork when it comes to trend direction.

  Its precise algorithm quickly identifies whether the market trend is upward or downward, enabling traders to follow the trend's direction in real time.


V. Unlocking Opportunities: Trend S/R Levels

  At the heart of any trading strategy lies the ability to pinpoint significant support and resistance levels.

  TrendPadPRO furnishes traders with real-time S/R levels for various timeframes.

  These levels act as crucial indicators for entry and exit points, guiding traders towards dynamic risk/reward ratios.


VI. Balancing Risk and Reward: Stop Loss and Take Profit

  TrendPadPRO empowers traders to strike the delicate balance between potential gains and acceptable risk levels.

  With a clear focus on preserving capital, the appropriate Stop Loss levels must be beyond relevant S/R levels (no any trade if no any appropriate StopLoss).

  TrendPadPRO assists in setting reasonable Take Profit levels. Traders can aim for the higher Trend S/R levels or opt for a multiple of 13.7 pips (scalping territory), towards a dynamic risk/reward ratio.


VII. Mapping Key Levels: Adaptive MA S/R in Action

TrendPadPRO shows adaptive and reliable MA-based support/resistance zones (Fast & Slow). 

These dynamic levels enhance the Context of Trend Trading by highlighting where price often reacts, providing traders with clearer entries, exits, and real-time confirmation of trend momentum.


VIII. Position Sizing: A Calculated Approach

  TrendPadPRO emphasizes prudent position sizing, enabling traders to limit their risk exposure to a maximum of 1-2% per trade.


IX. GUI features 

 Titlebar   Daily movement » Current BID » TF candle time left
 Headers   Chart Symbol » Chart TimeFrames
 Age   Numbers of candles for current trend
 Trend   Up or Down
 Trend S/R   Trend Support/Resistance's current levels 


X. Settings 

 Currency Index   Any Major Currency Index or No Currency Index
 Scanner Symbol   Any Symbol or Empty for current chart Symbol
 Index Pair Prefix   Major Currency Pair Prefix or Empty if none
 Index Pair Suffix   Major Currency Pair Suffix or Empty if none
 History Bars   Maximum number of bars used for history
 Trend Pad section   GUI color picker
 Trend Lines section  Trend Lines color picker for current chart Symbol
 Major Currency Index section  Current Currency Index components
 Constant Factor  Constant Factor of Current Currency Index
 Weighting  Weighting of Current Currency Index components
 Alerts Parameters   Enable the alert options 



