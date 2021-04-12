Aliquot level

The second indicator from the set for market analysis.

The indicator draws a line by levels where the price reaches a aliquot of the value in the Step parameter.
You can specify the spread of + - points from the required level.

All color settings, line types are customizable.

Example:
Step - 500
Deviation - 20
If the symbol reaches the price for example 1.73500 + - 20, i.e. from 1.73480 to 1.73520, lines are being built. The next point will be at another level 1.73000 (from 1.72980 to 1.73020) or 1.74000 (from 1.73980 to 1.74020).

You can combine several indicators with different parameters at the same time.
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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SpeedPrice
Mark Nosov
Indicators
I am placing the indicator obtained as a result of market analysis, it may be useful to someone. The indicator shows how quickly the price changes (where there is a trend), and where there is no obvious trend. With the right settings, you can know the beginning of the trend in advance. The indicator measures the slope / rate of change / ratio of the moving average on the current bar relative to the previous bar. The settings specify the ratio limit for a downtrend and a ratio limit for an upt
Oscillation boundary
Mark Nosov
Indicators
The third indicator from the set for market analysis. The first one is here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65258 The second one is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65347 The indicator builds a channel of maximum price fluctuations for a specified period. Additionally, the middle of the channel is drawn. All color settings, line types are customizable. The indicator allows you to see the picture of price movement from a slightly different angle. You can use several indic
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