Acceleration of the deposit.





The EA has 7 settings:





1.Comment (Comment on orders)





2. Lot (The lot is changed only manually in the settings)





3. Target in currency (The target in the deposit currency, having reached which the adviser closes the position and does not trade)





4. Magik (Order Number)





5. RSi (The RSi period to determine the potential entry point)





6. RSi output (The RSi period to determine the exit point)





7. addition to the entry price (Indent in points from the level of potential entry. Setting filters false takeaway)













In the flat, the exit of the RSI beyond the levels of 70 and 30 indicates an imminent reversal, in the trend, on the contrary, the emergence of a new movement.





If you stand against the crowd in a flat, there is a chance to catch a big movement on the Stop-Loss of other participants, but you need to enter at the moment when their picture breaks. This is exactly what the advisor was created for. He sees the entry beyond the levels of 70 or 30 and begins to wait for the continuation of the movement by placing a limit order at the time of the breakdown. To exit a position, an RSi with a shorter period is used in order to maintain profit in case of a sharp pullback.





A little bit about the features.





The adviser loves trend movements and easily earns money from them.





It has no special spread requirements and does not use martingale.





Each position has its own Stop-Loss.





The Expert Advisor can be configured for almost any more or less trending instrument.





By default, the settings are under EURUSD, M5, Spread 30, five-digit (0.00001) and as far as this pair is flat, even here it shows itself quite well. Deals are made quite rarely, about 2-5 transactions per month, but this is necessary to find really potentially profitable entry points.





Trades on a real account with other robots, if I make a separate account for monitoring or add another profitable algorithm, the price will be much higher. I am not eager to sell it, but let it be like a business card "Bragging if you want".