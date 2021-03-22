Sometimes we need convincing data to make sure our robot, or our indicator goes exactly the way it should be.

Sometimes we find out that the data is inaccurate , it can be void , or it has the same data as the previous one .

that is why sometimes we find a message on the screen " Waiting for Update ".

The system is trying to refresh and reload the data.





The Refresh Charts indicator.

This Indicator Utility will solve those problems with just one click.

It will refresh and extract data from your broker.

This utility for those who :

recently change to the new device recently have a new account number recently have a new broker trade with multiple charts trade with robot ensure the data we process is true/valid

You can select which Charts you want to Refresh.

The Refresh Charts will automatically refresh data for all time frame (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, D1, W1, MN ).

The more charts you select, the more time you need.

You can watch the data while it is refreshing from the Terminal- Expert tab.

Just sit and relax, the indicator will tell you by the sound when its finish.





Hope you all like this utility

Enjoy your trading time ......