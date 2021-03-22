Refresh Charts

  • Indicators
  • Sopany Zemmy
    Sopany Zemmy

    Sopany Zemmy

    5 (1)
    Good Day, everyone...
    Thanks for coming...
    I am a junior here , but I will try my best to do something usefull.
    You can't have a better tomorrow if you think about yesterday.
    Hope you all can help and share knowledge
    Best regards and Enjoy your trading time ..
    3 products 2 topics 5 comments
  • Version: 2.1
  • Activations: 5

Sometimes we need convincing data to make sure our robot, or our indicator goes exactly the way it should be.

Sometimes we find out that the data is inaccurate, it can be void, or it has the  same data as the previous one

that is why  sometimes we find a message on the screen " Waiting for Update ".

The system is trying to refresh and reload the data.


The Refresh Charts indicator.

This Indicator Utility will solve those problems with just one click.

It will refresh and extract data from your broker.

This utility for those who :

  1. recently change to the new device
  2. recently have a new account number
  3. recently have a new broker
  4. trade with multiple charts
  5. trade with robot
  6. ensure the data we process is true/valid 

You can select which Charts you want to Refresh.

The Refresh Charts will automatically refresh data for all time frame (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,  D1, W1, MN ).

The more charts you select, the more time you need.

You can watch the data while it is refreshing from the Terminal- Expert tab.

Just sit and relax, the indicator will tell you by the sound when its finish.


Hope you all like this utility

Enjoy your trading time ......

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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GoldTrend MT4
Sopany Zemmy
5 (1)
Indicators
GoldTrend MT4 - is  a leading indicator for Gold on MetaTrader 4 - In Update version has been added new ability on USD pairs     ( AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY ) - very easy to use , even for beginners - Stoploss and Take Profit provided - no repaint, no redraw and no lagging  When you decide to enter the global market ,  then there is a technical skill you absolutely must have, - which is all about trends . Why - GoldTrend is different from others : Not only uptre
Currency Weight FX
Sopany Zemmy
Indicators
Currency Weight FX ( CW8) You are going to see the Forex Treasure If you think in Forex Trading you are dealing with one chart only, then you are on your way to be plunged into misery. The weight of one's currency will affect other currency or currencies. This Currency Weight FX is a breakthrough in trading tools With Currency Weight FX   ( CW8 ) indicator you will see each weight of major currency. This currency WEIGHT is very much different from currency STRENGTH most people usually mean. CW
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