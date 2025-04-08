RSI trade EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA trade based on RSI oversold/overbought situations, for reduce false signal it used 80 on overbought level and 20 on oversold level. The best time frame is H1 (minimum) up to D1. Higher RSI level and higher time frame will reduce false signals and also the EA will trade less frequent. Use time restrictions for best time to trade.
Recommendations
Initial deposit = USD 1.000;
Leverage = 1:100;
Time Frame = H1 to D1
Pair = EURUSD,GPBUSD
Trade on VPS.