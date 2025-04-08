RSI trade EA

This EA trade based on RSI oversold/overbought situations, for reduce false signal it used 80 on overbought level and 20 on oversold level. The best time frame is H1 (minimum) up to D1. Higher RSI level and higher time frame will reduce false signals and also the EA will trade less frequent. Use time restrictions for best time to trade.

Recommendations

Initial deposit = USD 1.000;
Leverage = 1:100;
Time Frame  = H1 to D1
Pair = EURUSD,GPBUSD
Trade on VPS.

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4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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