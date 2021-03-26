FloInfoPnL

5

Floating data window and Risk Reward Profit and Loss tool.

The FloInfo floating data window brings you OHLC and indicator data to your mouse cursor.

The PnL tool included allows you to set Risk/Reward and Profit/Loss tools onto your chart to help you manage your orders and risk management.

Included with the FloInfo tool you also get the PnL tool which allows you to quickly find the risk/reward ratio.  For more details on all the features and how to use this product please see the link to the guide below:

Please find a full guide to this product here (Google drive)

Please note: If demo isn't working for you, please directly message me so I can assist you.

Having to look away from the bar to check on its OHLC or indicator values all the time can be eye straining and also slow you down.

Given the number of hours we will, as traders, be sitting looking at the screen for. Any add-on aimed to improve our user experience to our trading platforms will likely improve our quality of life when it comes to trading on the MT5 platform.

FloInfo is an MT5 indicator designed to minimise losing sight of the bar you need data for. It will create a handy customisable floating window (and an optional crosshair controlled with middle-click) near your mouse that will display to you the current OHLC of the currently selected bar.  Furthermore, it will read the built-in indicators you have already added or are adding to the chart and put their values into the floating window too. This gives you a chance to close the MT5 data window and expand your chart to the full screen horizontally.

FloInfo features include:

  • Floating/hovering data window that follows near your mouse cursor
  • Easy access to OHLC and built-in indicator information
  • Now includes optional candlestick range information
  • Optional crosshair which can be turned on and off easily with a middle-click/scroll-wheel-click on your mouse
  • Up to 5 built-in indicators can be shown in the FloInfo window
  • Use the crosshair to target a bar to read its info or turn off the crosshair to prevent the FloInfo window from showing unless you hover your mouse directly on the bar
  • Fully customisable colors, text size and floating window settings to suit your needs
  • Can be added/saved to a new/existing or default template



Reviews 1
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.05.03 15:27 
 

This is an amazing Utliity to have.It is very easy to get the Bar/Candle details with this utility.The developer Jamie has been very helpful and co-opeartive as he incorporated a feature request which he felt was reasonable.I also love the risk reward that this tool carries.

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.05.03 15:27 
 

This is an amazing Utliity to have.It is very easy to get the Bar/Candle details with this utility.The developer Jamie has been very helpful and co-opeartive as he incorporated a feature request which he felt was reasonable.I also love the risk reward that this tool carries.

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