Fully Customizable 3 Band VWAP
- Indicators
-
Eduardo Fernando TeixeiraScanner da Bolsa - Software and Trading Solutions
Florianópolis, Brazil
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 5
3-BAND VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price)
Fully customized and EA-friendly VWAP Bands Indicator
MAIN FEATURES:
Choose the period of the VWAP calculation reset (Daily, Weekly or Monthly): For day trading use the Daily VWAP, and for longer term analysis use the Weekly or Monthly calculations.
Fine adjustment of the deviation of the bands: Find the best band’s deviation for the instruments you trade and adjust accordingly.
Customize line colors, style and width according to your chart preferences.
EASY INTEGRATION WITH EXPERT ADVISORS (EA)
Easy access of the indicator’s data using the iCustom() and CopyBuffer() functions.
PARAMETER’S GUIDE
Time Period Type (Timeframe in which the calculations are reset)
0 = Daily
1 = Weekly
2 = Monthly
Indicator’s Buffer Map (Choose the line you want to access)
0 = Main VWAP line
1 = First upper band
2 = First lower band
3 = Second upper band
4 = Second lower band
5 = Third upper band
6 = Third lower band
Examples:
// Get the current value of the main (central) line from the Daily VWAP double array[]; int handle = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"YourIndicatorFolder\\KCIA VWAP3.ex5",0); CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,1,array); // Get the last 20 values of the 3rd upper band of the Monthly VWAP: double array[]; int handle = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"YourIndicatorFolder\\KCIA VWAP3.ex5",2); CopyBuffer(handle,5,0,20,array);