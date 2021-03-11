Fully Customizable 3 Band VWAP

3-BAND VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price)


Fully customized and EA-friendly VWAP Bands Indicator




MAIN FEATURES: 


Choose the period of the VWAP calculation reset (Daily, Weekly or Monthly): For day trading use the Daily VWAP, and for longer term analysis use the Weekly or Monthly calculations.


Fine adjustment of the deviation of the bands: Find the best band’s deviation for the instruments you trade and adjust accordingly.


Customize line colors, style and width according to your chart preferences.





EASY INTEGRATION WITH EXPERT ADVISORS (EA)



Easy access of the indicator’s data using the iCustom() and CopyBuffer() functions.



PARAMETER’S GUIDE

Time Period Type (Timeframe in which the calculations are reset)

0 = Daily
1 = Weekly
2 = Monthly


Indicator’s Buffer Map (Choose the line you want to access)

0 = Main VWAP line
1 = First upper band
2 = First lower band
3 = Second upper band
4 = Second lower band
5 = Third upper band
6 = Third lower band
  

Examples:

// Get the current value of the main (central) line from the Daily VWAP

   double array[];

   int handle = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"YourIndicatorFolder\\KCIA VWAP3.ex5",0);  

   CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,1,array);




// Get the last 20 values of the 3rd upper band of the Monthly VWAP:

   double array[];   

   int handle = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"YourIndicatorFolder\\KCIA VWAP3.ex5",2);

   CopyBuffer(handle,5,0,20,array);



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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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