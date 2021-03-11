Fully Customizable 3 Band VWAP

3-BAND VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price)





Fully customized and EA-friendly VWAP Bands Indicator









MAIN FEATURES:







Choose the period of the VWAP calculation reset (Daily, Weekly or Monthly): For day trading use the Daily VWAP, and for longer term analysis use the Weekly or Monthly calculations.



Fine adjustment of the deviation of the bands: Find the best band’s deviation for the instruments you trade and adjust accordingly.



Customize line colors, style and width according to your chart preferences.









EASY INTEGRATION WITH EXPERT ADVISORS (EA)







Easy access of the indicator’s data using the iCustom() and CopyBuffer() functions.





PARAMETER’S GUIDE





Time Period Type (Timeframe in which the calculations are reset)



0 = Daily

1 = Weekly

2 = Monthly





Indicator’s Buffer Map (Choose the line you want to access)

0 = Main VWAP line

1 = First upper band

2 = First lower band

3 = Second upper band

4 = Second lower band

5 = Third upper band

6 = Third lower band



Examples:





double array[]; int handle = iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "YourIndicatorFolder\\KCIA VWAP3.ex5" , 0 ); CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , 0 , 1 ,array); double array[]; int handle = iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "YourIndicatorFolder\\KCIA VWAP3.ex5" , 2 ); CopyBuffer (handle, 5 , 0 , 20 ,array);



