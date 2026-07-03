SmartMarketScannerPro Multi Pair Signal Dashboard

SmartMarketScannerPro Multi Pair Signal Dashboard

SmartMarketScannerPro is a comprehensive multi-pair scanner dashboard designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It serves as a centralized market analysis tool, allowing traders to monitor Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies simultaneously.

Instead of manually switching between dozens of charts, this indicator continuously scans selected symbols across multiple timeframes, aggregating technical data to rank and prioritize trading opportunities in real time. The primary objective of this tool is to reduce screen time and information overload. By calculating a composite score for each asse t based on multiple technical factors, the dashboard directs the trader's attention to the charts that currently exhibit the most favorable technical conditions.

It is important to note that this is an analytical dashboard and decision-support tool; it does not generate automated trading signals, nor does it execute trades.

Typical Workflow

To understand how the tool integrates into your daily routine, here is the standard workflow fo r using the scanner:

  1. Select the symbols you want to monitor in your Market Watch window.
  2. Configure the timeframes relevant to your specific trading strategy.
  3. Review the dashboard and observe the symbols sorted by their composite score.
  4. Open the highest-ranked charts for detailed, manual price action analysis.
  5. Execute trades manually according to y our personal trading plan and risk management rules.

The Core Problem It Solves

Modern traders often face the challenge of monitoring too many assets across too many timeframes. Manually checking trend direction, momentum, volatility, and market structure on 30 different pairs across four timeframes is computationally and mentally exhausting. By the t ime a trader finishes analyzing the last chart, the conditions on the first chart may have already changed.

SmartMarketScannerPro automates this data collection process. It acts as a filterin g mechanism, processing raw price data and indicator values in the background. It then presents a clear, organized summary of the market state, allowing the trader to focus their discretionary anal ysis only on the assets that meet their specific technical criteria.

The Multi-Factor Scoring System

The foundation of the dashboard is its multi-factor scoring model. Rather than relying on a single indicator (which often leads to false signals in ranging markets), the system evaluates multiple dimensions of market behavior. Each analytical module contributes to the final composite score, which ranges from 0 to 100.

The scoring system is categorized into distinct tiers to help traders quickly assess the quality of a setup:

  • 90 to 100 (High Alignment): Indicates strong mul ti-timeframe alignment and robust technical confluence. These setups represent stronger technical alignment according to the configured analytical modules and should be revie wed first.
  • 80 to 89 (Good Confluence): Shows clear technical momentum and trend alignment. These assets are excellent candidates for an act ive watchlist.
  • 70 to 79 (Moderate Conditions): Displays good momentum but may lack perfect multi-timeframe alignment. Traders should monitor these for potential entry triggers.
  • 60 to 69 (Mixed Signals): Indicates conflicting data between timeframes or weakening momentum. Manual price action analysis is strictly required before considering any act ion.
  • Below 60 (Weak Conditions): Suggests a ranging market, low volatility, or exhausted momentum. These assets are generally best avoided for trend-f ollowing strategies.

Traders can configure a minimum score threshold in the indicator settings. If a symbol falls below this threshold, it can be hidden from the main dashboard view, ensuring that only higher ranked conditions are displayed.

Example Dashboard Output

The dashboard sorts symbols by their composite score. Below is an example of how the data is presented on the panel:

Symbol

Trend

Momentum

Volatility

MTF Alignment

Score

EURUSD   

Strong  

Strong 

Expanding

Yes

91

XAUUSD

Bullish

Moderate

Expanding

Yes

84

GBPUSD

Bullish

Strong

Neutral

Yes

76

USDJPY

Mixed

Weak

Contracting

No

62

GBPJPY

Mixed

Weak

Low

No

58

In this example, EURUSD has a high score and appears at the top of the list. This allows traders to begin their analysis with the c harts that show favorable technical conditions.

Market Heatmap

The dashboard includes a heatmap that provides a visual representation of market conditions. It uses a color gradient to illustrate the relative strength an d weakness of the scanned assets. This allows traders to instantly gauge overall market sentiment and sector rotation at a single glance.

Detailed Analytical Modules

The composite score is derived from five distinct analytical modules. Each module evaluates a specific aspect of market dynamics.

  • Trend Strength Analysis: Evaluates the magnitude, slope, and sustainability of directional price movement utilizi ng advanced moving average calculations and price-action algorithms. By filtering out weak trends, the scanner prevents traders from entering markets likely to reverse or stall.
  • Momentum Convergence: Me asures the rate of change in price and identifies momentum alignment relative to price action. If price is making new highs but momentum is diverging, the score adjusts downward. When momentum accelerates in the direction of the trend, the score increases.
  • Volatility Expansion: Quantifies current market volatility using Average True Range (ATR) and standard deviation metrics. It prioritizes assets transitioning from low-volatility consolidation phases into expansion phases.
  • Market Structure Breaks: Identifies key swing highs, swing lows, and structural breaks in price action, ensuring indicator-based signals align with actual price footprints.
  • Multi-Timeframe Alignment: Simultaneously evaluates trend and momentum across configurable timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4, and Daily). It highlights pairs with complete top-down alignment.

Alert and Notification System

When a symbol's composite score crosses above the user-defined threshold, or when a significant multi-timeframe alignment occurs, the system can trigger alerts:

  • On-screen pop-up notifications.
  • Push notifications sent directly to the MetaTrader 5 mobile application.
  • Email alerts for remote monitoring.
  • Audio alerts for immediate attention.

(Alert frequency is customizable to prevent notification fatigue.)

Practical Trading Applications

  • For Day Traders: Focus on M5 and M15 timeframes with a high score threshold (e.g., 85+) to quickly identify intraday volatility and momentum.
  • For Swing Traders: Prioritize H4 and Daily timeframes to identify macroeconomic trends and structural breaks, relying on the multi-timeframe alignment module for top-down agreement.
  • For Breakout Traders: Utilize the Volatility Expansion module to monitor assets transitioning from low to high volatility to position ahead of major price expansions.

Customization and Input Parameters

  • General Settings: Update Frequency, Dashboard Position (X/Y coordinates), and Font Size/Colors.
  • Scoring Engine Settings: Minimum Score Threshold and Timeframes to Scan.
  • Symbol Management: Custom Symbol List (comma-separated) and Ignore Suffixes (for broker-specific naming).

Product Scope and Disclaimer

SmartMarketScannerPro is a market analysis and decision-support tool.

  • This product is not an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) and does not open, manage, or close trades.
  • It is not a signal service and does not guarantee profits or provide exact entry and exit targets.
  • The tool requires the user to apply their own trading strategy, risk management, and manual analysis.
  • Past performance and historical scoring do not guarantee future results.

Troubleshooting and Broker Compatibility

Why is my dashboard blank or showing no symbols?

Ensure that the symbols you want to scan are vi sible in your MetaTrader 5 "Market Watch" window. Right-click inside the Market Watch window and select "Show All" if necessary.

Why are some symbols showing an error or N/A?

This usually occurs due to broker-specific symbol naming conventions (like EURUSDm). Ensure the "Ignore Suffixes" parameter is enabled, or manually input the exact symbol names in the Custom Symbol Lis t parameter.

Will this slow down my terminal?

Scanning a very large number of symbols (e.g., 50+) across multiple timeframes requires more computational resources. It is recommended to scan between 20 and 40 symbols for optimal performance. If you experience lag, change the update frequency to "On Candle Close" instead of "On Every Tick".

Expanded Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does the indicator repaint?

No. The calculations are based on closed candle data and real-time tick data.

2. Does it trade automatically?

No. This is strictly a dashboard indicator for discretionary traders. You must execute trades manually.

3. Can I monitor Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto?

Yes. The system supports any asset class available in your MT5 terminal.

4. How many symbols can it scan simultaneously?

Technical ly all symbols in your Market Watch window, but 20 to 40 pairs are recommended for optimal performance.

5. Can I customize alerts and minimum score thresholds?

Yes. You can configure notifications and opportunity score thresholds in the settings.

6. Is it suitable for proprietary trading accounts?

Yes. By setting a strict minimum score threshold, traders can ensure they only take high confluence setups, helping manage risk and adhere to drawdown rules.

7. Does it provide exact entry, stop loss, and take profit levels?

No. It highlights favorable market conditions. You must determine exact entry and exit points.

8. Can beginners use this tool?

While visually intuitive, users should have a foundational understanding of price action and technical analysis to interpret the data effectively.

9. Do I need a Virtual Private Server (VPS)?

Not strictly required. However, if you want push notifications running 24/5 without leaving your PC on, a VPS is recommended.

10. Is there a monthly subscription fee?

No. It is available as a one-time purchase on the MQL5 Market.

11. How do I update the indicator?

Updates can be downloaded directly from your MQL5.com profile under the "Purchases" section or the Market tab in the terminal.

12. Can I customize the dashboard appearance?

Yes. Adjust colors, fonts, cell sizes, and layout parameters in the inputs.

13. Does it work with all brokers?

Yes. It is compatible with MetaTrader 5 brokers and automatically adapts to different symbol naming formats.

14. What are the system requirements?

MetaTrader 5, a stable internet connection, and a basic understanding of technical analysis and risk management.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you sh ould carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. SmartMarketScannerPro is a technical analysis tool designed to organize and present market data. It does not constitute financial advice. Past performance, historical scoring, and backtested data do not guarantee future results. The developers of this product are not r esponsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this tool. All trading decisions are made at the sole discretion and risk of the user

 

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5 (2)
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5 (7)
Indicators
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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