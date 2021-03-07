Tornado RGB

Is clever, safe trading scalping and recovery system, based on indicators of trend, oscillation and volume, this guarantees very good signals for entries orders.

Each order is protected by stoploss.



18 years backtest on 99.9% modelling quality shows stability and safe access to capital.





Recommended

-Account size: 3000$ for comfort trading with friendly DD%

-Any broker with leverage >= 1:100

-VPS

-Download .set files before testing and use them( files in comments )

Symbol EURUSD Timeframe 5M Martingale NO Hedge YES Recovery YES

Stop Loss Protection YES





Settings:

Refresh Code Period: Check code every 'x' mins

Magic number: Magic Number Max.Spread Allowed: Max.Alowed spread in points

Max.Slippage Allowed: Max.Allowed slippage for open order

Max.Allowed trades: Max.Allowed trades

Order Comment: Comment order if open trade

BUY commands Allowed: true/false ... Open Buy

SELL commands Allowed: true/false ... Open Sell Strategy 1: true/false ... Activated

Strategy 2: true/false ... Activated

Min.Distance for open new order: Open trade after this condition + strategy signal

Reverse Logic Strategy: true/false ... Reverse signals Trading days: true/false ... If true, so trading

Session In Time Range: true/false ...If true, so trading only in this time Money Management Activated: true/false

Increase lot every(money in your account currency):

Max.Lotsize: Max.Allowed lotsize for position Lot strenght: Lotsize Aggression

Starting LotSize: First lot

Max.LotSize: Max. allowed lot size for open trade Stop Loss: In points

Take Profit: In points Show Panel: true/false

Arrange Chart: true/false

Window shift: x/y











