Tornado RGB
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 March 2021
- Activations: 10
Is clever, safe trading scalping and recovery system, based on indicators of trend, oscillation and volume, this guarantees very good signals for entries orders.
Each order is protected by stoploss.
18 years backtest on 99.9% modelling quality shows stability and safe access to capital.
Recommended
-Account size: 3000$ for comfort trading with friendly DD%
-Any broker with leverage >= 1:100
-VPS
-Download .set files before testing and use them( files in comments )
|Symbol
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|5M
|Martingale
|NO
|Hedge
|YES
|Recovery
|YES
|Stop Loss Protection
|YES
Settings:
Refresh Code Period: Check code every 'x' mins
Magic number: Magic Number
Max.Spread Allowed: Max.Alowed spread in points
Max.Slippage Allowed: Max.Allowed slippage for open order
Max.Allowed trades: Max.Allowed trades
Order Comment: Comment order if open trade
BUY commands Allowed: true/false ... Open Buy
SELL commands Allowed: true/false ... Open Sell
Strategy 1: true/false ... Activated
Strategy 2: true/false ... Activated
Min.Distance for open new order: Open trade after this condition + strategy signal
Reverse Logic Strategy: true/false ... Reverse signals
Trading days: true/false ... If true, so trading
Session In Time Range: true/false ...If true, so trading only in this time
Money Management Activated: true/false
Increase lot every(money in your account currency):
Max.Lotsize: Max.Allowed lotsize for position
Lot strenght: Lotsize Aggression
Starting LotSize: First lot
Max.LotSize: Max. allowed lot size for open trade
Stop Loss: In points
Take Profit: In points
Show Panel: true/false
Arrange Chart: true/false
Window shift: x/y
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