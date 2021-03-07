Tornado RGB

Is clever, safe trading scalping and recovery system, based on indicators of trend, oscillation and volume, this guarantees very good signals for entries orders.

Each order is protected by stoploss. 

18 years backtest on 99.9% modelling quality shows stability and safe access to capital.


Recommended

-Account size: 3000$ for comfort trading with friendly DD%
-Any broker with leverage >= 1:100
-VPS
-Download .set files before testing and use them( files in comments )

Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe 5M
Martingale  NO
Hedge YES
Recovery YES
Stop Loss Protection YES


Settings: 

Refresh Code Period: Check code every 'x' mins
Magic number: Magic Number

Max.Spread Allowed: Max.Alowed spread in points
Max.Slippage Allowed: Max.Allowed slippage for open order
Max.Allowed trades: Max.Allowed trades 
Order Comment: Comment order if open trade
BUY commands Allowed: true/false ... Open Buy
SELL commands Allowed: true/false ... Open Sell

Strategy 1: true/false ... Activated
Strategy 2: true/false ... Activated
Min.Distance for open new order: Open trade after this condition + strategy signal
Reverse Logic Strategy: true/false ... Reverse signals

Trading days: true/false ... If true, so trading
Session In Time Range: true/false ...If true, so trading only in this time

Money Management Activated: true/false
Increase lot every(money in your account currency):
Max.Lotsize: Max.Allowed lotsize for position

Lot strenght: Lotsize Aggression
Starting LotSize: First lot
Max.LotSize: Max. allowed lot size for open trade

Stop Loss: In points
Take Profit: In points

Show Panel: true/false
Arrange Chart: true/false
Window shift: x/y




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