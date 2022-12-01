Golden WAY

GOLDEN WAY

Golden Way is a fully automated trading system that includes up to 10 strategies!

It trades gold(XAUUSD) in a time frame of 4 hours.

With appropriate settings it can be applied to any market and time frame, read further "Individual optimization and settings for other markets"

It does not use any aggressive money management methods like martingale, fibonacci etc...

Stop Loss and Profit Target can be set for each strategy.

The system is also very good for small accounts with low risk.

You have a quick overview in the graph window.


MT5 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89110


Features:
-10 strategies with full-fledged settings
-Reveal indicator settings
-Possibility of optimization
-Include 10 strategies with 20 indicators and 43 optional parameters for indicators!
-Trading Hours
-Info Panel On Chart
-.set files for live trading
-11 Activations
-The settings change about 3 times a year, you will be notified of the change in the comments

-Uses Indicators List: ATR, Alligator, CCI, Bulls & Bears Power, Awesome Oscilator, Momentum, Stochastic, MFI, A/D, OBV, RSI, MA, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Envelopes.

Recommended:
-Market: XAUUSD
-Timeframe: 4H
-VPS
-Account Size 100$ per 1 active strategy with broker leverage 1:100 or higher


Backtest: Date 2019-today / Lot Size / XAUUSD / 4H time frame / 1 Minute OHLC, or better(tick) / Data:Roboforex


Always use up-to-date live/demo trading templates. Templates for settings can be found in the comments.
Actual Set File:  Check comments


Settings:

MAIN Settings

-Info Panel: True/False(Show/Hide) Update every 1 min.
-Position Info Panel: x/y

-Lot Size
-Money Management, if > 0.000 = activated
-Max. LotSize per order if MM is Activated

-Trading Hours

STRATEGIES Settings

-Strategy 'x' Trading: True/False
-Magic Number
-Stop Loss(In Points)
-Take Profit(In Points)

Strategies Speed: 1.Slow(Long Term) 2.Normal(Middle Term) 3.Fast(Short Term)

---Strategy 01 Normal
Indicators 2 / Paramaters 7

---Strategy 02 Normal
Indicators 2 / Paramaters 3

---Strategy 03 Fast
Indicators 2 / Paramaters 4

---Strategy 04 Fast
Indicators 2 / Paramaters 6

---Strategy 05 Normal
Indicators 2 / Paramaters 3

---Strategy 06 Slow
Indicators 3 / Paramaters 6

---Strategy 07 Slow
Indicators 2 / Paramaters 5

---Strategy 08 Normal
Indicators 2 / Paramaters 2

---Strategy 09 Fast
Indicators 1 / Paramaters 4

---Strategy 10 Slow
Indicators 1 / Paramaters 2


Individual optimization and settings for other markets

You can optimize individual strategies yourself, but I recommend sticking to my settings. It can also be optimized and tested on different time frames and markets. I leave the options open for each user, but keep in mind that achieving the quality setting after optimization is not at all easy. But if you have enough experience with optimization and know how to choose the right settings, it is highly likely that the systems will work in different time frames and in different markets. I currently only offer settings for gold. If you have the skills and knowledge to properly optimize and backtest systems, you will know how to take advantage of this and many other markets. Also, after optimization, do not forget to use a demo account first to test the performance of the strategy. At the end of the settings. I don't recommend using settings other than the ones I share. I'm not responsible for any results outside of my templates, so before you start rating this ea, make sure you've followed my recommendations and settings.


Check the lot volume before launching the robot on demo/live account!

If you have more than one Golden Way Expert on one platform, change your magic numbers for each additional session.

WARNING!
I only sell my expert advisors on mql5.com
If someone offers you my experts from other sources, you will be deceived!


In case of questions, please send me a private message.

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Ken Rmah
Experts
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