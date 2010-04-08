Max Daily Volume

Do you want to trade like a pro?

Buy where the professional buys and sell where the professional sells!

Our indicator shows the most controversial and heated moment of the day!
A moment of the day where a lot of money was loaded in the market and for this "Treasure" the further struggle will go!

And so, the indicator shows the bar in which there was the maximum struggle between the buyer and the seller for the past day,

and it is this bar, or its extremes, or itself as a whole, becomes an important level

from which the price starts to bounce and break through!

We just have to wait for the weakness of the one player and join to another, stronger one!

Success!
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