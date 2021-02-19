Daily Percentage Change

Daily Percentage Change (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of currency rate related to the previous daily close and displays it in percentage points in the main chart window of the platform. Additionally, it can display the weekly and monthly percentage changes. Different colors can be set for positive or negative price increases. Also, a small customizable arrow helps to visualize the price change direction. If your broker uses an unconventional time zone, the indicator can use Time Shift parameter to adjust the hour it will use for the day's end.

Input parameters

General

  • Time Shift (default = 0) — if non-zero, shifts the effective day's end forward or backward. Can be between -12 and 12.
  • Show Weekly (default = true) — if true, weekly percentage change will be shown on chart.
  • Show Monthly (default = true) — if true, monthly percentage change will be shown on chart.

Appearance

  • Font Size (default = 8) — font size for displayed text.
  • Arrow Size (default = 10) — font size for displayed arrow.
  • Up Color (default = clrGreen) — the color of the text and arrow when price change is positive.
  • Up Arrow (default = "p") — the Windings 3 symbol for the increase arrow.
  • Down Color (default = clrRed) — the color of the text and arrow when price change is negative.
  • Down Arrow (default = "q") — the Windings 3 symbol for the decrease arrow.
  • No Change Color (default = clrBlue) — the color of the text when there is no change in price.

Positioning

  • X Distance for Text (default = 21) — horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily change text.
  • Y Distance for Text (default = 20) — vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily change text.
  • Text Corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) — chart corner to display the daily change text.
  • X Distance for Arrow (default = 5) — horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily change arrow.
  • Y Distance for Arrow (default = 20) — vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily change arrow.
  • Arrow Corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) — chart corner to display the daily change arrow.
  • X Distance for Weekly Text (default = 21) — horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the weekly change text.
  • Y Distance for Weekly Text (default = 35) — vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the weekly change text.
  • Weekly Text Corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) — chart corner to display the weekly change text.


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PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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