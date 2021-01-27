Zero Hunter

  • Experts
  • Qiang Gao
    Qiang Gao

    Qiang Gao

    I am a programmer. 2006 began to use quantitative methods to invest in stocks; in 2008, began to use MQL language to develop EA investment forex.
  • Version: 3.4
  • Updated: 16 February 2021
  • Activations: 5

Zero Hunter EA traded in the first hour of the Asian session and the winning rate was very high. Be sure to set the parameters according to the instructions:

Set the H_offset of the EA parameter following information on the page:

https://www.goodib.com/zero-hunter/

The EA will trade when H = 0.

  • H_offset : The trading hours of most brokers are from 00:00 on Monday to 23:59 on Friday. If your broker is at this time, please set H_offset to 0. If the starting time on Monday is not 00:00, such as 22:00 on Sunday, set this parameter to 22.
  • Start_Lots : the fixed lots per trade when the risk control is turned off. This setting will be ignored when the risk control is turned on.
  • Risk_Control : Money management switch. True is ON, False is OFF
  • Risk_Percentage : The maximum loss percentage of each trade.
  • Symbol_NameEX : If the symbol name has a suffix, please fill in the suffix here. For example, if the name is EURUSDb, fill in “b” here
  • Max_Spread: The maximum spread allowed to open a position. When the spread exceeds this parameter, no position will be opened. When keeping the default settings, the system executes according to the built-in default settings. If you want to set the maximum spread to 0.00012, fill in "12" here

The supported symbols and the default maximum spreads allowed for trading are as follows:

EURUSD Max Spread  0.0003

GBPUSD Max Spread  0.00045

USDCAD Max Spread  0.00045

USDCHF Max Spread  0.0006

EURCAD Max Spread  0.00045

AUDCAD Max Spread  0.00045

AUDUSD Max Spread  0.0003

The comment of each order records the spread when opening a position. The comment consists of 4 digits and the last 3 digits are the spread. For example, the comment is 1025, which means that the spread for opening a position is 25 pips (0.00025), and the spread for closing is not is recorded.




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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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