Control Panel iForex

The script allows users to easily one click for adjust lot order, buy, sell and close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in USD.

BUY - Click for order long position.

LOT - standard 0.1 lot. You can adjustable in control panel.

SELL  - Click for order short position.

CLOSE ALL  - Click for close all position.

CLOSE BUY  - Click for close all only long position.

CLOSE SELL  - Click for close all only short position.

TAKE PROFIT (USD) - standard 10 USD. You can  adjustable in control panel.

STOP LOSS (USD) - standard 10 USD. You can  adjustable in control panel.

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Number one iForex  "Number one iForex" is a expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery and money management algorithm. Only one trade at a time.  Settings Description Start Time (Hour) - Standard 1 AM. (You can adjustable). End Time (Hour) - Standard 11 PM. (You can adjustable). Magic Number - Standard 123456 (You can adjustable). Auto buy -  Standard true (You can adjustable to false for stop automatic open long position). Auto sell - Standard true (You can
Steady Gold Pro
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Experts
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
GridMaker
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Experts
Unlock Automated Trading Success with GridMaker 2.0! Are you tired of staring at charts all day, stressing over market reversals, and worrying about weekend price gaps? Meet GridMaker 2.0 , your ultimate intelligent trading companion. Unlike traditional, rigid grid systems, GridMaker 2.0 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed with a primary focus on account safety, smart profit-taking, and hands-free recovery . Built for traders who want consistent performance without the micromanagemen
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