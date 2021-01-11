Control Panel iForex

The script allows users to easily one click for adjust lot order, buy, sell and close positions if their profit/loss reaches or exceeds a value specified in USD.

BUY - Click for order long position.

LOT - standard 0.1 lot. You can adjustable in control panel.

SELL - Click for order short position.

CLOSE ALL - Click for close all position.

CLOSE BUY - Click for close all only long position.

CLOSE SELL - Click for close all only short position.

TAKE PROFIT (USD) - standard 10 USD. You can adjustable in control panel.

STOP LOSS (USD) - standard 10 USD. You can adjustable in control panel.