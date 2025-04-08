Number one iForex

"Number one iForex" is a expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery and money management algorithm. Only one trade at a time.





Settings Description

Start Time (Hour) - Standard 1 AM. (You can adjustable).

End Time (Hour) - Standard 11 PM. (You can adjustable).

Magic Number - Standard 123456 (You can adjustable).

Auto buy - Standard true (You can adjustable to false for stop automatic open long position).

Auto sell - Standard true (You can adjustable to false for stop automatic open short position).

Percent Loss - Standard 100% (You can adjustable for stop loss when money less than Percent loss value).





Recommended Setup

Balance : $1000 - $10000

Pairs : EURUSD

Timeframe : 1 Hour

Leverage : 1:500