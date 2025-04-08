Number one iForex
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
"Number one iForex" is a expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery and money management algorithm. Only one trade at a time.
Settings Description
Start Time (Hour) - Standard 1 AM. (You can adjustable).
End Time (Hour) - Standard 11 PM. (You can adjustable).
Magic Number - Standard 123456 (You can adjustable).
Auto buy - Standard true (You can adjustable to false for stop automatic open long position).
Auto sell - Standard true (You can adjustable to false for stop automatic open short position).
Percent Loss - Standard 100% (You can adjustable for stop loss when money less than Percent loss value).
Recommended Setup
Balance : $1000 - $10000
Pairs : EURUSD
Timeframe : 1 Hour
Leverage : 1:500