UsdChf Hourly Bias

This Expert Advisor is an intraday system that exploits short hourly bias on USDCHF change.

Money Management and position sizing: it's possible to use fixed size or an adaptive method that use 0.01 up to 0.05 lots every 1.000 (EUR or USD) or account balance.

The EA has been developed on GMT+3 timezone: use the input parameter 'timeOffset' to adjust you server timezone to the GMT+3.

This EA also use global variables to keep track of drawdown and positions.

This EA was developed at the end of 2017 so the period starting from 2018/01/01 is an out-of-sample period.