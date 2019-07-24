EurUsd Hourly Bias

This Expert Advisor is an intraday system that exploits short and long hourly bias on EURUSD change.

Money Management and position sizing is a self derived formula: the EA use 0.01 up to 0.05 lots every 1.000 Eur (or USD based on the currency account).

The EA has been developed on GMT+3 timezone: use the input parameter 'timeOffset' to adjust your server timezone to the GMT+3.

You can view live performance of my trade account on the comments page. There is also this free signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/757913 : this is only to track the performance of the EA and I suggest not subscribe because I hide this signal periodically.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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