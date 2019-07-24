EurUsd Hourly Bias
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 July 2019
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is an intraday system that exploits short and long hourly bias on EURUSD change.
Money Management and position sizing is a self derived formula: the EA use 0.01 up to 0.05 lots every 1.000 Eur (or USD based on the currency account).
The EA has been developed on GMT+3 timezone: use the input parameter 'timeOffset' to adjust your server timezone to the GMT+3.
You can view live performance of my trade account on the comments page. There is also this free signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/757913 : this is only to track the performance of the EA and I suggest not subscribe because I hide this signal periodically.