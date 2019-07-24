EurUsd Hourly Bias

This Expert Advisor is an intraday system that exploits short and long hourly bias on EURUSD change.

Money Management and position sizing is a self derived formula: the EA use 0.01 up to 0.05 lots every 1.000 Eur (or USD based on the currency account).

The EA has been developed on GMT+3 timezone: use the input parameter 'timeOffset' to adjust your server timezone to the GMT+3.