Avangard Ptn

Multi-currency expert Advisor for 3 currency pairs. You can use different pairs, set in the settings. You only need to change the magic number when adding new currencies. Then the yield will be even higher. Lot and closing orders are calculated from the account's free funds.

Therefore, you can use it with other expert advisors at the same time.





The expert Advisor works with several magic numbers at once and orders are closed using them.





Drawdown increases rarely, mainly when there is strong volatility in times of crisis. But successfully copes in a short time.



