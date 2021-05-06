Avangard

Multi-currency expert Advisor for 3 currency pairs. You can use different pairs, set in the settings. You only need to change the magic number when adding new currencies. Then the yield will be even higher. Lot and closing orders are calculated from the account's free funds.
Therefore, you can use it with other expert advisors at the same time.

The expert Advisor works with several magic numbers at once and orders are closed using them.

Drawdown increases rarely, mainly when there is strong volatility in times of crisis. But successfully copes in a short time.
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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