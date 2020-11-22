Momentum Trading Levels
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Momentum Trading Levels MT4 Indicator:
- Dynamic Monthly-Weekly-Daily Support And Resistance Pivot System
- Helps Locate Institutional Liquidity Levels And Forecast Price
- Allows Trader To See Monthly Weekly Daily Levels On All Time Frames
- Helps Locate Monthly Weekly Daily Extremes And Confluence
- "Sunday Data" Feature Allows Accurate Monthly Weekly Daily Data With Minimum Discrepancies
- Helps Pinpoint Optimal Entries And Exits
- Ideal For Navigating Mid-Week Reversal Patterns
- Premium And Discount Price Allocation
- Identify Monthly-Weekly-Daily Expansion On All Time Frames
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We also have a Trading View Version
This is my favorite indicator. These are true bank levels. In combination with order blocks and or moving averages this indicator is very profitable.