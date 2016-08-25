Super Prediction System

4.43

Introduction

Super Prediction System is the only indicator that does not show delayed trading signals, but shows them ahead of time! It gives you an opportunity to have the trading signals right in your MT4 sooner than other traders.

This indicator does not repaint and never changes signals in the history! For all you can see in the history, the indicator will show exactly the same in real time.

The indicator does not wait on the reaction of a new candle, but shows the signal (arrow) immediately on the opening of candles.

The indicator was developed based on our experience of tracking major worldwide bank activities using the most modern technologies, neural networks and absolutely accurate tick-by-tick history.

Get the most accurate information. As soon as the new candle opens and the indicator draws an arrow, it means there is an opportunity that the market will go in the direction of the arrow.


Description

You will never get lost in a flood of useless features and settings! The indicator is useful for beginners as well as professional traders.

You have only one setting in the indicator: “Power_X“, which precisely changes the indicator based on the speed that a trader requires.

The trading signals of Super Prediction System are clear and easy to trade! As soon as Super Prediction System shows an arrow on the open of a candle, there is a great probability that the market will move in the direction of the arrow.


How to use

Trading with this professional indicator is very easy!

If the indicator draws the arrow at the opening of a candle, the market will most likely move in the direction of the arrow. In this situation, you can open a trade or accumulate your trades in the direction of the arrow. The trading signals work best at the beginning of strong trends.

If you hold opened trades and at the opening of next candle, the indicator draws no signal/arrow, it means that you should be cautious because the market is losing strength. However, it does not mean that it cannot gain its strength back in the next candles.

If an arrow against the direction of your trade appears, it is recommended that you close the trade.


Power_X settings

We recommend setting the Power_X variable as follows. For intraday and scalp traders, we recommend setting a lower value of the Power_X variable and trading at lower intraday timeframes.

For swing or longer-term traders, we recommend setting a higher value of the Power_X variable.

Reviews 22
Leonid Shamis
343
Leonid Shamis 2019.11.06 00:04 
 

Best Forex System!!

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.03.22 17:08 
 

It is great work. Thanks

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.03.11 23:49 
 

..

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Leonid Shamis
343
Leonid Shamis 2019.11.06 00:04 
 

Best Forex System!!

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.03.22 17:08 
 

It is great work. Thanks

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.03.11 23:49 
 

..

nadapolesna
22
nadapolesna 2019.02.11 13:02 
 

Works OK for me, can see trend changes with it.

johnmalkin27
19
johnmalkin27 2019.01.18 16:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lukas Coubal
219
Lukas Coubal 2019.01.18 13:45 
 

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MILAD NAJJARI
146
MILAD NAJJARI 2017.11.16 14:57 
 

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blanside
19
blanside 2017.08.30 16:08 
 

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grennman9999
19
grennman9999 2017.08.30 14:13 
 

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johnleo2877
19
johnleo2877 2017.08.30 12:49 
 

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supgun795
19
supgun795 2017.08.29 14:36 
 

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dynamooo118
19
dynamooo118 2017.08.29 14:09 
 

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lukasprejtek
19
lukasprejtek 2017.08.27 12:02 
 

Excellent indicator. It is absolutely great that the indication of signal is along with the opening of a new candle. The indicator thus displays a real reality! Not as the remaining 99% here on the market!

byzyy1
19
byzyy1 2017.08.22 18:03 
 

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kath621
19
kath621 2017.08.18 15:41 
 

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Trader SR
890
Trader SR 2017.08.03 12:14 
 

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ToniaExpert
19
ToniaExpert 2017.07.07 07:26 
 

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Daniel8a
19
Daniel8a 2017.06.30 19:32 
 

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Anmolkhi
19
Anmolkhi 2017.06.26 09:42 
 

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Theo Brand
284
Theo Brand 2016.10.31 20:46 
 

Dear Ondrej, is it possible it repaints? For a long time I did not notice it but recently I saw arrows come and go ... can you explain this please?

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