Introduction

Super Prediction System is the only indicator that does not show delayed trading signals, but shows them ahead of time! It gives you an opportunity to have the trading signals right in your MT4 sooner than other traders.

This indicator does not repaint and never changes signals in the history! For all you can see in the history, the indicator will show exactly the same in real time.

The indicator does not wait on the reaction of a new candle, but shows the signal (arrow) immediately on the opening of candles.

The indicator was developed based on our experience of tracking major worldwide bank activities using the most modern technologies, neural networks and absolutely accurate tick-by-tick history.

Get the most accurate information. As soon as the new candle opens and the indicator draws an arrow, it means there is an opportunity that the market will go in the direction of the arrow.





Description

You will never get lost in a flood of useless features and settings! The indicator is useful for beginners as well as professional traders.

You have only one setting in the indicator: “Power_X“, which precisely changes the indicator based on the speed that a trader requires.

The trading signals of Super Prediction System are clear and easy to trade! As soon as Super Prediction System shows an arrow on the open of a candle, there is a great probability that the market will move in the direction of the arrow.





How to use

Trading with this professional indicator is very easy!

If the indicator draws the arrow at the opening of a candle, the market will most likely move in the direction of the arrow. In this situation, you can open a trade or accumulate your trades in the direction of the arrow. The trading signals work best at the beginning of strong trends.

If you hold opened trades and at the opening of next candle, the indicator draws no signal/arrow, it means that you should be cautious because the market is losing strength. However, it does not mean that it cannot gain its strength back in the next candles.

If an arrow against the direction of your trade appears, it is recommended that you close the trade.





Power_X settings

We recommend setting the Power_X variable as follows. For intraday and scalp traders, we recommend setting a lower value of the Power_X variable and trading at lower intraday timeframes.

For swing or longer-term traders, we recommend setting a higher value of the Power_X variable.