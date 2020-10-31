CheatcodeFX Trade Manager
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
CheatcodeFX Trade Manager
Your profit management companion. Especially perfect when you have a VPS or a dedicated machine setup. Apply it on the pairs that you care about and walk away. I personally applied it to the 28 main pairs that I often watch on a dedicated mini pc and do the trade execution on another device. With this supporting you in the background, trade with confidence know this will help move you to breakeven and take the best out of your trade.
|CheatcodeFX Trade Managers works on any symbols.
You can't test this using Strategy Tester. Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57115 for our demo.
Main features
- algorithmically follow market conditions
- moves SL to breakeven with the option to close partials
- breakeven close partial by percentage or fixed lot size
- trails market progression maximising returns
- trailing in progressive Fractal/MA
Knowledge Levels
|Level
|Category
|Description
|1
|Fundamental
|
|2
|Novice
|
|3
|Intermediate
|
|4
|Advance
|
|5
|Expert
|
Assumptions of User
- level 3 understanding of market conditions
- level 3 understanding of market structure
- level 2-3 understanding of supply and demand, support and resistance
- level 3-4 understanding of proper risk management
How to use CheatcodeFX@Trade Manager
Step 1: Load It Up, Adjust your parameters
Step 2: Select Trail Type
Step 3: Select Close Type
Step 4: You are done
Tips:
- Have your VPS or dedicated pc push notification or orders to you via what ever meets your purpose.
- This will let you know when an order is in breakeven and/or when an order Stop Loss trailed based on market conditions.
Parameters Explained
|fractalTimeFrame
|
|fractalGap
|
|maTimeFrame
|
|maGap
|
|closePartialPoint
|Amount of point from order open price in the profitable direction before triggering move to breakeven
|breakevenPoint
|Amount of point to move the SL above/below the order open price to cover for spread or commission
|Trail Type
|
|Close Type
|
|Breakeven Close Partial %
|
|Breakeven Close Partial Lot
|
|Breather Point
|
Caution
- Please allow some time to do a self assessment based on the metrics above.
- If you fall under the assumed group of trader, great. This will supplement your day to day trading.
- If you DO NOT fall in that group, proceed with caution. Specifically if you don't have adequate understanding about risk management, proceed with caution.
- This tool is to maximise your profits AFTER you've planned and executed your order