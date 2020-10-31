CheatcodeFX Trade Manager

fractalTimeFrame Time frame used for Moving Average strategy

This is only active when Trail Type is set to "Fractal"

fractalGap

The min amount (in points) between the fractal value and Bid/Ask before a fractal is considered a valid value

SL will not move if the range is smaller than the min amount of points set here

This is allow market to move or potential spikes before it expands again

This is only active when Trail Type is set to "Fractal"

maTimeFrame Time frame used for Moving Average strategy

This is only active when Trail Type is set to "MA"

maGap T he min amount (in points) between the MAvalue and Bid/Ask before a fractal is considered a valid value

SL will not move if the range is smaller than the min amount of points set here

This is allow market to move or potential spikes before it expands again

This is only active when Trail Type is set to "MA"

closePartialPoint Amount of point from order open price in the profitable direction before triggering move to breakeven

breakevenPoint

Amount of point to move the SL above/below the order open price to cover for spread or commission

Trail Type

FRACTAL

MA

Close Type Closure type for breakeven, values here will determine the amount to close out of the market when breakeven is triggered, bagging some profits.

PERCENTAGE - Percentage of the size of the total order lot

LOT - Fixed lot size

Breakeven Close Partial % If Close Type is set to PERCENTAGE, this value is used

Determine the percentage to close out when breakeven is triggered (0.01 = 1% , 1.00 = 100%)

Breakeven Close Partial Lot If Close Type is set to LOT, this value is used

Determin the lot size to close out when breakeven is triggered