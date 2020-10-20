FX Trade Manager MT5

FX Trade Manager is a tool used to open and manage your buy and sell orders with few clicks and with ease in MetaTrader 5 .

Through this fantastic tool you can open orders like:

SELL

BUY

SELL LIMIT

BUY LIMIT

You can open an order just by informing the lot volume you want, your takeprofit and stoploss and clicking on the opening button, or just placing the lot volume you want and clicking on the opening button.





If you don't know the lot size you want to open, let the FX Trade Manager tool do it for you! Just by informing the stoploss and how much you are willing to risk (it can be in percentage or absolute amount of money) our management panel calculates the lot volume automatically.





In addition, you can manage all orders that were opened by FX Trade Manager for the asset you are trading. It's possible to close all orders that are causing loss or profit, or even close all orders, regardless of profit/loss. For this, there are three balances that can be viewed (Loss, All Orders, Profit ) and their respective buttons.



