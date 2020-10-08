AutoFibonacci Month Week Day

Chỉ báo tự động rút ra mức thoái lui fibonacci của tháng và năm. Draw from the same or under the same same or on the same of the tree before that.

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12730171/audusd-pro-d1-axicorp-financial-services

Màu đỏ là tháng fibonacci

Màu vàng là tuần fibonacci

White color is fibonacci date

Red color is fibonacci month

Yellow color is fibonacci tuần

White color is fibonacci date

Red color is fibonacci month

Yellow color is fibonacci tuần

White color is fibonacci date


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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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