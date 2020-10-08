AutoFibonacci Month Week Day
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Ngo Van LangHi, my name is Lang - I'm from VietNam
Trader from FXCE
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Chỉ báo tự động rút ra mức thoái lui fibonacci của tháng và năm. Draw from the same or under the same same or on the same of the tree before that.
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12730171/audusd-pro-d1-axicorp-financial-services
Màu đỏ là tháng fibonacci
Màu vàng là tuần fibonacci
White color is fibonacci date
Red color is fibonacci month
Yellow color is fibonacci tuần
White color is fibonacci date
Red color is fibonacci month
Yellow color is fibonacci tuần
White color is fibonacci date