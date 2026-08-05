Breakout Strategy

Gold (XAUUSD) is the best trading instrument for trading breakouts. The Ares Gold EA captures these breakouts with high precision and secures a portion of the move. For ease of use, the Ares Gold EA is already optimized and offers only minimal configuration options.

No martingale. No grid. Real strategy!

Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]: https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex

Limited Price



Check out my Website: https://www.tlfx.trading/ Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller The price of $999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.



How to use the Ares Gold EA:



Step 1: Attach the Ares Gold EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart with a 1-minute timeframe

Attach the Ares Gold EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart with a 1-minute timeframe Step 2: Set your desired risk

Set your desired risk Note: With a fixed risk of 0.01 lots and all four engines active, the maximum drawdown was $200 over more than 5 years of backtesting

Step 3: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings

That’s it. The four engines are already optimized and balance each other out!





Minimum Requirements:



Decimal places: Ares Gold EA is not compatible with brokers that offer Gold (XAUUSD) pricing with 3 decimal places

Account type: Hedging

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Minimum deposit: 500 USD/EUR

Recommended initial deposit: 2000 USD/EUR

Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function

My VPS recommendation: FXVM





Warning! This strategy uses a scalping approach and is therefore highly sensitive to spread, slippage, and latency! It is important to use a broker that meets these requirements!





Recommendations:







Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.