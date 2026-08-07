Omega Algo Forge AI

 OMEGA ALGO FORGE AI — The No-Code Strategy Builder

"Stop buying rigid Expert Advisors. Start building your own."

> Omega Algo Forge AI is not just a trading robot. It is an "EA Builder" platform built directly into your MetaTrader 5 chart. It gives you the power to mix and match entry logic, trend filters, and exit strategies without writing a single line of code.

Why rely on someone else's strategy when the market is always changing? With the Omega Forge, you can instantly adapt. Want to trade MACD breakouts during a trend? Done. Want to trade RSI reversals with Trailing Stops during sideways markets? Done. You are the architect of your own elite trading system.


 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] THE INSTITUTIONAL TREND FOLLOWER (Best Overall / Default)
MACD crossover entry filtered by EMA 50 direction. Trailing stop rides the trend as far as possible.
- Entry:- MACD Trend / Filter:- EMA 50 / Exit:- Trailing Stop
- StopLossPts:- 300 / TakeProfitPts:- 600 / TrailingPts:- 200
- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON

[SETUP 2] THE SIDEWAYS SNIPER (High Win-Rate)
RSI reversal at extreme levels. Perfect for ranging, late-night markets.
- Entry:- RSI Reversal / Filter:- NONE / Exit:- Fixed SL/TP
- StopLossPts:- 200 / TakeProfitPts:- 400
- RiskPercent:- 1.5% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON

[SETUP 3] THE BREAKOUT BEAST (High Growth)
Donchian Channel breakout with ADX momentum confirmation. Holds until momentum dies.
- Entry:- Donchian Break / Filter:- ADX Momentum / Exit:- Trailing Stop
- StopLossPts:- 400 / TakeProfitPts:- 800 / TrailingPts:- 250
- RiskPercent:- 1.0% / MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%
- VIX Crash Filter:- ON / Ghost Stealth:- ON

 The Forge Architecture (Customize Your EA)

Inside the EA's Input Parameters, you have total control over 4 core pillars:

1. Entry Trigger (How to enter the market):
- MACD Trend: Enters on MACD momentum crossovers.
- RSI Reversal: Fades the market when RSI becomes overbought/oversold.
- Stoch Scalp: Executes rapid scalp trades based on stochastic momentum.
- Donchian Break: Buys/Sells when price breaks the 20-period highest high or lowest low.

2. Trend Filter (When to trade):
- NONE: Takes all signals (Aggressive).
- EMA 50: Only takes buy signals above the 50 EMA, and sells below it.
- ADX Momentum: Only trades when the ADX shows a strong trending market (>25).

3. Volatility Filter (The Crash Guard):
- ATR Spike Filter: Automatically halts trading if a sudden VIX-style volatility spike occurs, saving your account from Flash Crashes.

4. Exit Strategy (How to take profit):
- Fixed SL/TP: Strictly respects your predefined Points.
- Trailing Stop: Locks in profit dynamically to ride massive trends.
- Opposite Signal: Holds the trade until a valid opposite signal is generated.

- The Forge HUD:- A futuristic, transparent on-chart dashboard displaying exactly which Custom Strategy is currently active.
- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes all trades and halts.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold), NAS100, EURUSD.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart for optimal indicator responsiveness.
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === THE FORGE: Strategy Builder ===
-  Entry Trigger:- Select your preferred logic.
-  Trend Filter:- Select your directional filter.
-  Exit Logic:- Select how to close the trade.
-  Enable VIX Crash Filter:- true

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0 (Strictly opens 1 trade at a time. No Grid, No Martingale).
-  Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 / 600 (Points).
-  Trailing Stop Distance:- 200 (Points).
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true.
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TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
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4.83 (42)
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Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
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5 (2)
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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