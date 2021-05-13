Hyper DM

5
Hyper DM, Moving Distance from Moving Averages is an indicator that allows you to define the distance in points of the upper and lower bands in relation to the moving average in the middle.

Its operation is simple, it has configuration parameters of the moving average of the middle and based on it and the defined distance parameters of the upper and lower bands, it is plotted in the graph.
Reviews 3
Marcelo Rodrigo Simoes de Oliveira
22
Marcelo Rodrigo Simoes de Oliveira 2021.10.04 11:19 
 

sensacional o trabalho do Rodrigo muito bom mesmo agradeco de coracao

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Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Hyper Renko
Rodrigo Matheus da Silva
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Renko is a timeless chart, that is, it does not take into account the time period, but the price change, which makes the price change on the chart clearer. Hyper Renko is the indicator that provides this. To configure, you only have one parameter, the size of the candle in the tick * you want to use. * tick: is the smallest possible variation of an asset. Thank you for choosing a Hyper Trader indicator. Wikipedia: A renko chart indicates minimal variation in the value of a variable - for e
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Hyper Trader
Rodrigo Matheus da Silva
3.95 (61)
Experts
This EA is complete,   multi-strategy ,   free ,   Brazilian and translated into English . If you prefer, download the EA in English: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59417 Light box robot , that is, you define the settings, which strategy you will use to operate. More than 5,150 different input / output signals ; More than 362.273148.218.750.000 possibilities   combining up to 5 options of purchase (entry or exit) or sale (entry or exit), that's right, I checked this account! Over 1,0
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Hyper Force
Rodrigo Matheus da Silva
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Hyper Force indicator, originally created in 1984 by David Weis, indicates in wave form the strength of a symbol's trend. The bigger the wave, the stronger the trend. Small waves mean weak trend or market without trend. In a wave, the greater the difference between one bar and another, the stronger the trend. When the distance between one bar and another begins to decrease, it means that the wave has started to lose its tendency. So catching the wave with a strong force and going out w
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Lsmonteiro2021
14
Lsmonteiro2021 2021.11.30 18:40 
 

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Marcelo Rodrigo Simoes de Oliveira
22
Marcelo Rodrigo Simoes de Oliveira 2021.10.04 11:19 
 

sensacional o trabalho do Rodrigo muito bom mesmo agradeco de coracao

Digibits
35
Digibits 2021.05.16 03:46 
 

Excelente robôs, para mim, de longo o Hyper Trader é o melhor robô gratuito de todos os tempos. Super recomendo!!! Parabéns ao Rodrigo Matheus para excelente trabalho!! ;)

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