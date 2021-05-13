Hyper DM
- Indicators
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Rodrigo Matheus da Silva🤖 Trader Robot Developer
🤑 Trader
👨🏼🎓 IT, Marketing and Business Management at USP
🚀 Visite https://www.hypertrader.org
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- Version: 1.0
Hyper DM, Moving Distance from Moving Averages is an indicator that allows you to define the distance in points of the upper and lower bands in relation to the moving average in the middle.
Its operation is simple, it has configuration parameters of the moving average of the middle and based on it and the defined distance parameters of the upper and lower bands, it is plotted in the graph.
sensacional o trabalho do Rodrigo muito bom mesmo agradeco de coracao