Hyper Force

4.5
The Hyper Force indicator, originally created in 1984 by David Weis, indicates in wave form the strength of a symbol's trend.

The bigger the wave, the stronger the trend.

Small waves mean weak trend or market without trend.

In a wave, the greater the difference between one bar and another, the stronger the trend.

When the distance between one bar and another begins to decrease, it means that the wave has started to lose its tendency.

So catching the wave with a strong force and going out when it weakens is ideal.

Other indicators such as moving averages, MACD can help you confirm this trend with strength.
Reviews 3
8953f8
34
8953f8 2022.04.01 15:19 
 

Parabéns amigo seu indicador é o elemento que faltava em combinação com outros indicadores para bons aproveitamentos!

cachimone
24
cachimone 2021.03.06 01:55 
 

Estou aprendendo a utiliza-lo.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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8953f8
34
8953f8 2022.04.01 15:19 
 

Parabéns amigo seu indicador é o elemento que faltava em combinação com outros indicadores para bons aproveitamentos!

cachimone
24
cachimone 2021.03.06 01:55 
 

Estou aprendendo a utiliza-lo.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 10:37 
 

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