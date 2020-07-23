The Hyper Force indicator, originally created in 1984 by David Weis, indicates in wave form the strength of a symbol's trend.





The bigger the wave, the stronger the trend.





Small waves mean weak trend or market without trend.





In a wave, the greater the difference between one bar and another, the stronger the trend.





When the distance between one bar and another begins to decrease, it means that the wave has started to lose its tendency.





So catching the wave with a strong force and going out when it weakens is ideal.





Other indicators such as moving averages, MACD can help you confirm this trend with strength.