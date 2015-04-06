Holiday Expert Advisor

Hi Trader

My new expert advisor will trade autonomously and profitability for you. 

The features are:

- You decide to trade long, short, or both ways. Remember both ways is more profitable. 

- You choose your lots’ size. Customize the size to fit your trading volume. 

- You choose the time and date to trade. For example, you can close all of your positions Friday night. 

- The EA is not dumb. 
> in the beginning it opens a long and short position. If the price goes down the EA periodically opens long positions. 

- EMERGENCY STOP: You decide how far the EA is allowed to go below zero. 
- The EA will close all of its positions at 500 EUR/CHF/USD
- Additionally, you can tell the EA to take a break. You decide when it can continue to trade. 

- You decide the intervals the EA uses to open new positions. Longer gaps result in less profit because fewer positions are open. 

- Choose a stable currency pair like EUR/AUD.  The EA can of course run every pair. Stable sidewards motion is most profitable. 

Of course, you can do a backtest. Try it out for some time and check out all of its features. 

For the more cautious ones: use an old computer and let it run for a few days. 
For the less cautious ones: if you are trading higher positions you are running the risk to trigger the stop. Stay near your computer and analyze where you can trade/skalp. 

I am more cautious and trade 0.01 lot. That lets me get through the more tumultuous opening of wall street. But it does a couple of hundred trades a day. If you spot a flag/sidewards trend then you have the best place for the EA. 

Attention: Before you start trading live, test the both options "DISTANCE" and "TP"!! Find a option who makes you feel safe! The standard-Settings are okay, yes. But you need to find your OWN settings. Yes, it need a bit time. Yes, you have to writing down some infos. But this is how it works. You want to be profitable > USE the Roboter, test the Roboter, see the difference between settings. 



Attached you can see some screenshots to see how it works. If you want to know anything else don’t hesitate to ask. 




Recommended products
SignalFxPro Algo EA
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
SignalFxPro Algo EA — Multi-Symbol SuperTrend Robot with ATR TP/SL, Step-Lock Trailing, Risk % Sizing & Optional Martingale (MT4) SignalFxPro Auto EA is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor that automates your trading with a clean, rules-based system built around SuperTrend + MA filters . It scans all MarketWatch symbols on your chosen timeframe, auto-enters on fresh signals, manages ATR-based Take Profit/Stop Loss , and applies smart step-locking (BE at TP1, lock at TP2, lock at TP3). Position siz
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
PO Martingale
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
PO MARTINGALE https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This is an automated expert advisor that uses pending order and martingale strategy to gain profit. It is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible. INPUTS Trade Comment : user comment Magic No : unique EA Number Time Frame : default is H1 Max Spread : EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.   Lot : lot size. Take Profit: value in pips. Pip Step: distance between orders. Multiplier: l
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way.     Quant Bot is for trend trading on the one-hour time frame for the EUR/USD.  There is no set file but if other pairs are used, then it may need optimization.     About the bot: It uses genetic generation and uses ATR to trade by. Walk forward period was used to prevent curve fit The EA uses stops on every trade. Money management is a scaling up with % of balance The back
Breakout without news
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on a breakout strategy. Market entry signals are generated when the price crosses the border of a certain price range. We created the strategy using historical data with the 99.9% quality data over the past 15 years. We have selected highest-quality signals and eliminated low-quality ones. The EA performs technical analysis and takes into account only those breakdowns that show the best result. The EA uses filtration of false signals. It uses an adaptive trailing stop
MAx2RSI Gold
Kevin John Hastings
Experts
The MAx2RSI Gold trading robot is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader4 platform, built to capitalize on gold market volatility using a hybrid strategy of dual moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) . This robot suits traders who: Prefer algorithmic precision over emotional decision-making. Want exposure to gold without manual chart analysis. Are comfortable with high-reward strategies that may involve elevated risk. This robot trades a percentage
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Bull and Bear Mining
Daniel Davila
Experts
Bull & Bear Mining - Expert Advisor (GOLD) Bull and Bear Mining is a price-action Expert Advisor developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) and designed for H1 intraday trading . The EA operates using raw market price data , without indicators, grid systems, or martingale techniques. Trades are executed automatically during predefined trading hours, with logic designed to limit exposure and avoid overtrading. Risk is managed through equity-based position sizing , predefined stop loss and take profit levels, an
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
US30 Break Scalp
Vitor Manuel Goncalves Pinto
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on a specific range breakout within a specific hour using scalp techniques. It does not use dangerous techniques like martingale. It only opens a maximum of 3 trades per day (default settings). The default settings are optimized for IcMarkets, FTMO and MFF (set file in the comments) although it can be used with other brokers, you just need to confirm the hours input. Despite this Expert Advisor presents good results in backtesting and for this month (January 2023
AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT
Cuong Pham
Experts
This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters. You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1 , symbol2 ... in the input tab below). The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points). If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and tak
AZ forex LTD EA
Abdennaji Zaam
Experts
AZ forex LTD EA ls result from 8 years of experience forex trading Forex ea robot, Hello, Are you in need of profitable forex ea robot?   OR You have no time to trade?  You are now in the right place because your satisfaction is guarantee. AM promising and guarantee that you won’t loss with my bot I am equipped with all the necessary skills required to build and maintain a Profitable FOREX EA ROBOT to make automatic trades in the Forex ea robot market [with EUR-USD,GBP-JPY Pairs, e
Soft Fine Grid EA
Vitaliy Kryukov
Experts
Soft Fine Grid EA is a fully automatic expert advisor using the very accurate strategy for both initial and grid orders. The EA can trade any currency pairs with one preset that provides high diversification and smooth growth of equity. In spite of using grids the EA is designed to long-term trading with minimal risk. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2041982 Requirements Minimal deposit: 1000$ Account type: any Currency pairs: any Time frame: M1 Преимущества Long-term trading Small d
EURUSD grid MT4
Dmytro Podkin
Experts
Name : EURUSD grid MT4 Overview : Opens BUY and/or SELL according to user flags and manages volume in a grid-aware manner, but always trades only EURUSD regardless of chart symbol. Lot selection: base lot, keep previous lot between entries, or increase by base lot on edge steps (as per logic). Includes spread filter with digit adjustment, volume validations, and margin check. Basket close by profit and equity safeguard are implemented. Key features : - Optional dual-side trading (BUY/SELL) -
Project Profit
Aldrich Leonardo Ong
Experts
Before you buy a Project Profit please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the St
Andromeda MT4 by Oakbot
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Andromeda 2021  is a high profit algorithm with more than 160% profitable trades in 9 months historical backtest (initial deposit 1000 USD). It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. Andromeda 2021 is combination of EMA, Grid and Martingale algorithm. If you do not like Martingale algorithm, you can change the value of Martingale to 1. Recommended Broker :  www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars an
Magic Gold Grid
Wendel Alves Martins
Experts
Magic Gold Grid v2.1.0 - Capital Preservation & Smart Recovery System for XAUUSD The Magic Gold Grid v2.1.0 is an algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically to master the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD) with an absolute focus on Capital Preservation . Instead of trying to guess tops and bottoms, this robot utilizes a directional architecture (Buy-Only) shielded by a Proprietary Trend Filter and a dynamic defense grid to manage the mathematics of the trades. Through its core Basket Recove
FREE
ORO Quantum X
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
ORO Quantum X is a professional automated trading Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . Built with advanced market intelligence and precision scalping algorithms, this EA is designed to identify high-probability Gold trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk management and consistent execution quality. Engineered for traders who demand performance and reliability, ORO Quantum X combines fast execution with smart trend detection and adaptive trad
Ghidorah
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product. Ghidorah EA  is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.  Ghidorah is a profitable and fully automated Expert Advisor for both beginners and pros. This EA is excellent for Long-Term Profits. Ghidorah is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels.  Also, one of the
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Experts
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Ultra Breakout
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
QMMatrix PRO
Witold Jacek Herrmann
Experts
Description: Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 into a professional, institutional-grade trading terminal. Welcome to QMMatrix PRO , the ultimate execution panel and trade management system built by Quant Trading . Designed specifically for scalpers, day traders, and Prop-Firm funded traders, this tool eliminates the slow, clunky default MT4 order window and replaces it with lightning-fast execution and automated risk control. Whether you trade manually or want to semi-automate your setups, QMMatrix PRO
RoyalEdge
Eduard Iutinskiy
Experts
RoyalEdge MT4 — Quantum Adaptive Hedging for XAUUSD (H1) Automated Expert Advisor for GOLD (XAUUSD) on H1 , built to operate in the highly volatile gold market using adaptive algorithms, noise filtering, and intelligent position management. Optimized for impulses, pullbacks, and liquidity “stop-hunts”. MIN deposit: from $100 (moderate risk) Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: H1 Key Features Quantum Dot Filter — filters market “noise” and false entries; trades only when there is enough movement “
Gold Digging Scalping
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Experts
Gold Digging Scalping — Advanced Scalping EA for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex Gold Digging Scalping is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for scalping and short-term trading in volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. Built with precision and flexibility, this EA automates high-frequency trading strategies with intelligent filters, dynamic pip steps, and advanced risk management. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: The EA uses CCI (Commodity Channel Ind
Complete Scalper
Pavel Yakovlev
3.5 (4)
Experts
Complete Scalper is a scalper EA that combines the strategies of three Expert Advisors - Yogi EA, Scalper GBP and Cross Scalper . The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15. Advantages of Complete Scalper Trading strategy for t
Night channel scalper
Aleksei Moshkin
3.38 (8)
Experts
Night channel scalper is a fully automatic trading advisor. The strategy of night scalping in the channel, working hours 2-3 hours. Advisor does not use martingale. does not use a grid, does not use hedging. All trading orders are protected by stop loss, the recommended timeframe for working M5 is M15. It has a setting of dynamic take profit and stop loss. The minimum deposit for work is 10 -15 dollars for one currency pair, leverage 1: 500 Settings Take Profit - Fixed Take Profit Dynamic Take
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review