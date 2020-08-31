⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Victory Price Direction   ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

I'm glad to present you my new indicator.

This indicator includes all the best strategies that I have researched. When developing and optimizing, I used ML algorithms.

The indicator is very easy to use.





Now the indicator has 3 basic strategies and the ability to customize your own strategy. I am constantly looking for better strategies.





You get:

A simple and effective indicator of reversals.

The indicator will help you place Take Profit correctly.

It will tell you when you need to close the position, which will not allow you to go into a big negative.

Never redrawn or recalculated.

The signal is strictly at the "Close of the bar"

Works on all currency pairs and timeframes.

Shows excellent results on commodities, stocks and indices.





How to trade

Follow easy steps!





Step 1: Trade setup

The default is Strategy_1. If it does not show high statistics on your instrument, then try other strategies (STRATEGY_2, STRATEGY_3)

E nter the signal if the statistical success rate is higher than 70% and total points more than zero (Statistics Success Rate> 70% and Total points >0).

Step 2: Set Stop Loss above / below the highest / lowest top of the channel with a little margin

Exit a buy trade when a new sell signal appears.

Exit a sell trade when a new buy signal appears.

Exit the trade as the signal to close the trade comes.

Step 3: Set Take Profit

Option 1: Take profit at TP1.

Option 2: Partial profit taking at TP1, closing the remaining position at TP2.

Option 3: Take profit on the opposite signal or work in a trend before a reversal.





Main parameters:





"Max History Bars" - Maximum number of bars history for analysis . Set a value that is comfortable for you.





"Strategy" - Choose a strategy from three prepared ones.