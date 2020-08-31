Victory Price Direction
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 October 2020
- Activations: 5
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Victory Price Direction ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
I'm glad to present you my new indicator.
This indicator includes all the best strategies that I have researched. When developing and optimizing, I used ML algorithms.
You get:
- A simple and effective indicator of reversals.
- The indicator will help you place Take Profit correctly.
- It will tell you when you need to close the position, which will not allow you to go into a big negative.
- Never redrawn or recalculated.
- The signal is strictly at the "Close of the bar"
- Works on all currency pairs and timeframes.
- Shows excellent results on commodities, stocks and indices.
How to trade
- The default is Strategy_1. If it does not show high statistics on your instrument, then try other strategies (STRATEGY_2, STRATEGY_3)
- Enter the signal if the statistical success rate is higher than 70% and total points more than zero (Statistics Success Rate> 70% and Total points >0).
- Exit a buy trade when a new sell signal appears.
- Exit a sell trade when a new buy signal appears.
- Exit the trade as the signal to close the trade comes.
- Option 1: Take profit at TP1.
- Option 2: Partial profit taking at TP1, closing the remaining position at TP2.
- Option 3: Take profit on the opposite signal or work in a trend before a reversal.
This is an excellent indicator that takes all the guesswork out of entries and where to exit trades. I've only been testing it for a few days but so far am very happy with the results. The beauty of this indicator is that it gives you historical performance on screen so you know if you have it configured profitably. Then again it doesn't require endless optimization. There are really only 3 settings to choose from and usually one of those is profitable on a given pair. 5 stars so far but I'll try to come back in a couple weeks to update upon further testing.