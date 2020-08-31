Victory Price Direction

5

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Victory Price Direction   ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

 

I'm glad to present you my new indicator.

This indicator includes all the best strategies that I have researched. When developing and optimizing, I used ML algorithms.

The indicator is very easy to use.

Now the indicator has 3 basic strategies and the ability to customize your own strategy. I am constantly looking for better strategies.

You get:

  • A simple and effective indicator of reversals.
  • The indicator will help you place Take Profit correctly.
  • It will tell you when you need to close the position, which will not allow you to go into a big negative.
  • Never redrawn or recalculated.
  • The signal is strictly at the "Close of the bar"
  • Works on all currency pairs and timeframes.
  • Shows excellent results on commodities, stocks and indices.


How to trade

Follow easy steps!

Step 1: Trade setup
  • The default is Strategy_1. If it does not show high statistics on your instrument, then try other strategies (STRATEGY_2, STRATEGY_3)
  • Enter the signal if the statistical success rate is higher than 70%  and total points more than zero (Statistics Success Rate> 70% and Total points >0).
Step 2: Set Stop Loss above / below the highest / lowest top of the channel with a little margin
  • Exit a buy trade when a new sell signal appears.
  • Exit a sell trade when a new buy signal appears.
  • Exit the trade as the signal to close the trade comes.
Step 3: Set Take Profit
  • Option 1: Take profit at TP1.
  • Option 2: Partial profit taking at TP1, closing the remaining position at TP2.
  • Option 3: Take profit on the opposite signal or work in a trend before a reversal.

Main parameters:

"Max History Bars" - Maximum number of bars history for analysis. Set a value that is comfortable for you.

"Strategy" - Choose a strategy from three prepared ones.



Reviews 1
scottryoung858
69
scottryoung858 2020.10.28 19:20 
 

This is an excellent indicator that takes all the guesswork out of entries and where to exit trades. I've only been testing it for a few days but so far am very happy with the results. The beauty of this indicator is that it gives you historical performance on screen so you know if you have it configured profitably. Then again it doesn't require endless optimization. There are really only 3 settings to choose from and usually one of those is profitable on a given pair. 5 stars so far but I'll try to come back in a couple weeks to update upon further testing.

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Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Indicators
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Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Victory Price Direction MT5
Veranika Zmitrovich
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Victory Price Direction    I'm glad to present you my new indicator. This indicator includes all the best strategies that I have researched. When developing and optimizing, I used ML algorithms. The indicator is very easy to use. Now the indicator has 3 basic strategies and the ability to customize your own strategy. I am constantly looking for better strategies. You get: A simple and effective indicator of reversals. The indicator will help you place Take Profit correctly. It will
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scottryoung858
69
scottryoung858 2020.10.28 19:20 
 

This is an excellent indicator that takes all the guesswork out of entries and where to exit trades. I've only been testing it for a few days but so far am very happy with the results. The beauty of this indicator is that it gives you historical performance on screen so you know if you have it configured profitably. Then again it doesn't require endless optimization. There are really only 3 settings to choose from and usually one of those is profitable on a given pair. 5 stars so far but I'll try to come back in a couple weeks to update upon further testing.

Veranika Zmitrovich
278
Reply from developer Veranika Zmitrovich 2020.10.28 19:54
Thank you very much! )
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