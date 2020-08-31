Victory Price Direction MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 October 2020
- Activations: 5
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Victory Price Direction ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Now the indicator has 3 basic strategies and the ability to customize your own strategy. I am constantly looking for better strategies.
You get:
How to trade Follow easy steps!
Step 1: Trade setup
Main parameters:
"Max History Bars" - Maximum number of bars history for analysis. Set a value that is comfortable for you.
"Strategy" - Choose a strategy from three prepared ones.
I'm glad to present you my new indicator.
This indicator includes all the best strategies that I have researched. When developing and optimizing, I used ML algorithms.The indicator is very easy to use.
Now the indicator has 3 basic strategies and the ability to customize your own strategy. I am constantly looking for better strategies.
You get:
- A simple and effective indicator of reversals.
- The indicator will help you place Take Profit correctly.
- It will tell you when you need to close the position, which will not allow you to go into a big negative.
- Never redrawn or recalculated.
- The signal is strictly at the "Close of the bar"
- Works on all currency pairs and timeframes.
- Shows excellent results on commodities, stocks and indices.
How to trade Follow easy steps!
Step 1: Trade setup
- The default is Strategy_1. If it does not show high statistics on your instrument, then try other strategies (STRATEGY_2, STRATEGY_3)
- E nter the signal if the statistical success rate is higher than 70% and total points more than zero (Statistics Success Rate> 70% and Total points >0).
- Exit a buy trade when a new sell signal appears.
- Exit a sell trade when a new buy signal appears.
- Exit the trade as the signal to close the trade comes.
- Option 1: Take profit at TP1.
- Option 2: Partial profit taking at TP1, closing the remaining position at TP2.
- Option 3: Take profit on the opposite signal or work in a trend before a reversal.
Main parameters:
"Max History Bars" - Maximum number of bars history for analysis. Set a value that is comfortable for you.
"Strategy" - Choose a strategy from three prepared ones.
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