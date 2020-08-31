Victory Price Direction MT5

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Victory Price Direction  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 

I'm glad to present you my new indicator.


This indicator includes all the best strategies that I have researched. When developing and optimizing, I used ML algorithms.

The indicator is very easy to use.
Now the indicator has 3 basic strategies and the ability to customize your own strategy. I am constantly looking for better strategies.
You get:
  • A simple and effective indicator of reversals.
  • The indicator will help you place Take Profit correctly.
  • It will tell you when you need to close the position, which will not allow you to go into a big negative.
  • Never redrawn or recalculated.
  • The signal is strictly at the "Close of the bar"
  • Works on all currency pairs and timeframes.
  • Shows excellent results on commodities, stocks and indices.

How to trade Follow easy steps!
Step 1: Trade setup
  • The default is Strategy_1. If it does not show high statistics on your instrument, then try other strategies (STRATEGY_2, STRATEGY_3)
  • E nter the signal if the statistical success rate is higher than 70%  and total points more than zero (Statistics Success Rate> 70% and Total points >0).
Step 2: Set Stop Loss above / below the highest / lowest top of the channel with a little margin
  • Exit a buy trade when a new sell signal appears.
  • Exit a sell trade when a new buy signal appears.
  • Exit the trade as the signal to close the trade comes.
Step 3: Set Take Profit
  • Option 1: Take profit at TP1.
  • Option 2: Partial profit taking at TP1, closing the remaining position at TP2.
  • Option 3: Take profit on the opposite signal or work in a trend before a reversal.

Main parameters:
"Max History Bars" - Maximum number of bars history for analysis. Set a value that is comfortable for you.
"Strategy" - Choose a strategy from three prepared ones.





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Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversal Master for MT5
Alexey Minkov
Indicators
Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 is a non‑repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you detect potential market reversal points and shows the maximum favourable price movement after each historical signal, so you can better understand how price behaved after similar situations in the past. The MT5 version keeps the familiar reversal‑signal logic of the original Reversal Master for MT4, but adds improved visualisation, historical statistics and a points summary panel
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Victory Price Direction
Veranika Zmitrovich
5 (1)
Indicators
Victory Price Direction     I'm glad to present you my new   indicator. This indicator includes all the best strategies that I have researched. When developing and optimizing, I used ML algorithms. The indicator is very easy to use. Now the indicator has 3 basic strategies and the ability to customize your own strategy. I am constantly looking for better strategies. You get: A simple and effective indicator of reversals. The indicator will help you place Take Profit correctly. It
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Ruslan271
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Ruslan271 2020.11.01 13:33 
 

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