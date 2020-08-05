Ichimoku indicateur Score

Indicator Ichimoku Arrows





to use with the Ichimoku indicator if you want to visualize.

and very easy to use.





Use an arbitrarily chosen scale (to improve) to decide on

the display or not of the signals according to their score.

.

the score takes into account

-the positioning of the crossing of Kentan and kijun in relation to the cloud

-if the chikou is above or below the course

- the cloud trend.

-the volatility of the movement.

it is possible to select the display of the signals according to their score.

Sending SMS, Email, Sound alert messages.





As input: chosen score height

Activation of the different alert modes.





do not hesitate to criticize, I am new to trading, and little means to

practice. Thank you for your understanding .



