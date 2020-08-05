Ichimoku indicateur Score
- Indicators
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Rene-pierre TancreBonjour,
Malgré mon age,je suis débutant en trading, mais intéressé par la programmation, le défi de réaliser des indicateurs, ou experts ou le trading , m'intéresse. J'ai peu de moyens , mais je me lance.
je programme en MQL4, et cherche à développer en MQL5.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 5 August 2020
- Activations: 5
Indicator Ichimoku Arrows
to use with the Ichimoku indicator if you want to visualize.
and very easy to use.
Use an arbitrarily chosen scale (to improve) to decide on
the display or not of the signals according to their score.
.
the score takes into account
-the positioning of the crossing of Kentan and kijun in relation to the cloud
-if the chikou is above or below the course
- the cloud trend.
-the volatility of the movement.
it is possible to select the display of the signals according to their score.
Sending SMS, Email, Sound alert messages.
As input: chosen score height
Activation of the different alert modes.
do not hesitate to criticize, I am new to trading, and little means to
practice. Thank you for your understanding .