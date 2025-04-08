AnaliTickEA

AnaliTickEA is an advisor for the Metatrader 5 platform. Together with the utility AnaliTick is a complete system for analysis, testing and automated trading based on impulse searches. Impulse in this text refers to such a sequence of quotes (ticks), which has a pronounced tendency to move prices to increase or decrease. The magnitude of the impulse is the maximum price change (in points). Based on the analysis of tick sequences with AnaliTick, the user determines the requirements for the input pulse. Filters are used to search for specific impulses, there are 6 in total. Using these filters you can set the magnitude of the impulse, the number of ticks in the impulse, its duration, as well as the strength of the impulse — movement in one tick or in one second. You can set the minimum and maximum valid parameter values. The time filter allows you to determine up to four time intervals during the day when trading is allowed. All or part of the filters can be disabled. If all filters are disabled, then a trading signal is generated when the pulse reaches the value of 40 points. The Deviation parameter determines the allowable deviation of the impulse from the trend. For example, if at a certain time the value of the impulse reached 40 points up with the value Deviation = 10, then a price decrease in the range of 1-4 points will not be perceived as the end of the impulse.

      Using the ShowTable parameter in the value true, the user displays the parameters of the impulse, as well as the results of the trade. The ShowImpGraph parameter allows you to display a graph of the pulse in real time.

     The user determines the trading strategy after an impulse is found that meets all the requirements defined by the filters. There are two ways to generate a signal. The first way - the signal is considered formed if all filter conditions are met. The second way - the completion of the pulse formation is expected, and its characteristics are checked for compliance with the filters. The choice of signal generation method is determined by the input parameter StartTrade.

       A market position can be opened both in trend (direction of momentum) and against the trend. In addition, pending orders BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP can be placed. The user defines the parameters TakeProfit, StopLoss, as well as TralingStop. Parameters can be set both in points and as a percentage of the pulse value. It is possible to open the opposite position after closing the first position. The user in the input parameters determines the condition for placing the second position, as well as TakeProfit, StopLoss, TrailingStop values ​​for it. Zero values ​​of the parameters mean that they will not be used.

       Testing of the adviser must be carried out in real ticks mode taken from the terminal base. Testing in other modes is meaningless.

       The developer draws attention to the fact that the adviser does not provide a ready-made automatic strategy. The user himself determines the parameters of the pulses and trading actions after detection. To develop momentum requirements and trading strategies, it is recommended to use the AnaliTick utility.

     Below are screenshots explaining the operation of the adviser, as well as test results for one of the pulse configurations. Filter and trading parameters were determined using AnaliTick utility and then tested in the Metatrader 5 strategy tester.


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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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AnaliTickDemo is a demo version of AnaliTick. AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. The demo version differs from the full one in fewer filters and strategies. The analyzed period is one - the current trading day and two previous days. The strat
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AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
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