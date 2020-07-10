CS Info [Currency Strength Information]

CS Info is the real-time MTF calculation of 28/34 symbols for the strength of 8 currencies/XAU - AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD and XAU. It analyses the trend or momentum/strength of all 8 currencies and XAU to determine high probability currency combinations and trading opportunities.



Key Features

Floating position - with click on Control to select and move



Mode A/Mode B for presentation of CS Calculation

FX or FX/XAU to change FX or FX/XAU

Active - for better focus on current symbol

History - to display CS history



Real-time multi-timeframe calculation from 28/34 symbols for strength of 8 currencies and XAU



4 calculation sets [Multi-timeframe/Many candles]



Time frame





Candle count



Easy to change inputs of each CS calculation sets on screen



Easy to use and determine the momentum or strength with graphic presentation

Signal Strength/Weakness with different color [based on difference in strength] for each symbol's calculation set

Directional signal momentum



Chart tools

RNs - To show Round Numbers on charts



S/R - To move Support/Resistance line with mouse move



S/D - To draw supply/demand zone with extended area

Easy to draw S/R line with one-click of Trendline object



How to trade with CS Info

Use CS Info to determine the strength of 8 currencies/XAU and combine strength with difference in strength between base currency and quote currency for trading opportunity.

Use 4 top CS calculation sets to determine the strength of 8 currencies.

On top of each calculation set,



Click HiLo to show calculation set on chart



Click Timeframe to change



Click candle count to put new number and enter



Click on each currency to list related symbols

Click on "Reset" to reset all customized calculation inputs to defaults in Indicator settings

Click on "-" to hide all calculation inputs on top of each set

Find symbols with difference in strength between Base currency and Quote currency in 4 calculation sets. The symbol's signal color of each set changes with difference in strength as defined in indicator settings [Difference in Threshold = 4]. The number can be changed.

The signal/trading probability is the strongest when the 4 sets are in the same direction [same color]. The calculation set with the higher timeframe and candle counts must be prioritized.

Click on each symbol to find more detail



On right, only strength of Base currency and Quote currency will be shown to compare 4 sets.



On right, Bid ratio [The bid price is relative to the high/low of each set] will be shown.



You can use Chart tools such as



RNs to draw Round Numbers on charts



S/R to move S/R line with mouse move



S/D to draw Supply/Demand with rectangle object

Indicator parameters

Basic parameters are required. But most of them can be changed on screen.

Symbol suffix - Symbol suffix

Settings : Currency/Gold Strength

Lower threshold



Upper threshold



Differential Threshold



CS Calculation Set 1-4 : Settings [These settings can be changed directly on chart]



Timeframe



Candle count



H/L line color

Settings : Currency color

Settings : Active

Active Base currency color



Active Quote currency color



Settings : CS History

CS History : Moving UP



CS History : Moving DOWN



Settings : RNs [ Round Numbers ] [00 50 20 80]



Show 00/50 Line levels



Show 00/50 Label levels



00 level label color



00 level line color



00 line width



00 line style

Settings : S/D [ Draw rectangle as Supply/Demand base]

Supply zone color



Demand zone color















































































