CS Info

5

CS Info [Currency Strength Information]

CS Info is the real-time MTF calculation of 28/34 symbols for the strength of 8 currencies/XAU - AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD and XAU.  It analyses the trend or momentum/strength  of all 8 currencies and XAU to determine high probability currency combinations  and trading opportunities.

Key Features

  • Floating position - with click on Control to select and move
  • Mode A/Mode B for presentation of CS Calculation
  • FX or FX/XAU to change FX or FX/XAU
  • Active - for better focus on current symbol
  • History - to display CS history 
  • Real-time multi-timeframe calculation from 28/34 symbols for strength of 8 currencies and XAU
  • 4 calculation sets [Multi-timeframe/Many candles]
    • Time frame
    • Candle count
  • Easy to change inputs of each CS calculation sets on screen
  • Easy to use and determine the momentum or strength with graphic presentation
  • Signal Strength/Weakness with different color [based on difference in strength] for each symbol's calculation set
  • Directional signal momentum
  • Chart tools
    • RNs - To show Round Numbers on charts
    • S/R - To move Support/Resistance line with mouse move
    • S/D - To draw supply/demand zone with extended area
  • Easy to draw S/R line with one-click of Trendline object

How to trade with CS Info

Use CS Info to determine the strength of 8 currencies/XAU and combine strength with difference in strength between base currency and quote currency for trading opportunity.

  • Use 4 top CS calculation sets to determine the strength of 8 currencies.
  • On top of each calculation set,
    • Click HiLo to show calculation set on chart
    • Click Timeframe to change
    • Click candle count to put new number and enter
  • Click on each currency to list related symbols
  • Click on "Reset" to reset all customized calculation inputs to defaults in Indicator settings
  • Click on "-" to hide all calculation inputs on top of each set
  • Find symbols with difference in strength between Base currency and Quote currency in 4 calculation sets.  The symbol's signal color of each set changes with difference in strength as defined in indicator settings  [Difference in Threshold = 4].  The number can be changed.
  • The signal/trading probability is the strongest when the 4 sets are in the same direction [same color]. The calculation set with the higher timeframe and candle counts must be prioritized.
  • Click on each symbol to find more detail
    • On right, only strength of Base currency and Quote currency will be shown to compare 4 sets.
    • On right, Bid ratio [The bid price is relative to the high/low of each set] will be shown.
  • You can use Chart tools such as
    • RNs to draw Round Numbers on charts
    • S/R to move S/R line with mouse move
    • S/D to draw Supply/Demand with rectangle object 

Indicator parameters

Basic parameters are required.  But most of them can be changed on screen.

  • Symbol suffix  - Symbol suffix
  • Settings : Currency/Gold Strength
    • Lower threshold
    • Upper threshold
    • Differential Threshold
  • CS Calculation Set 1-4 : Settings [These settings can be changed directly on chart]
    • Timeframe
    • Candle count
    • H/L line color
  • Settings : Currency color
  • Settings : Active
    • Active Base currency color
    • Active Quote currency color
  • Settings : CS History
    • CS History : Moving UP
    • CS History : Moving DOWN
  • Settings : RNs [ Round Numbers ] [00 50 20 80]
    • Show 00/50 Line levels
    • Show 00/50 Label levels
    • 00 level label color
    • 00 level line color
    • 00 line width
    • 00 line style
  • Settings : S/D [ Draw rectangle as Supply/Demand base]
    • Supply zone color
    • Demand zone color





















Reviews 1
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2022.11.06 10:30 
 

first of all, a great thanks to the creator of this software i have to say this one of the best indicators i have bought after spending hundreds of pounds looking for the right indicator to generate constant profit This indicator is so accurate that you won't be disappointed i wish i could say to you more back guarantee if it does not work. I am still wondering how the developer came up with such a lovely concept the system indicates the strongest pair and the good thing it indicates the strength of gold on different time frame so for gold trade lovers these is an opportunity to catch more pips

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
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Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
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4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Multi-Asset Technical Analysis Tool : Better focus/analysis of the price chart in many timeframes and symbols [MTF/Correlation analysis ]. The Multi Asset Technical Analysis Tool indicator is designed for pure technical analysis based on standard Metatrader 5 objects (Rectangle, Trend line, Horizontal line, Vertical line, Fibonacci).  You can manage objects among grouped charts (linked with Symbol or Period). You can manage objects in charts with same symbols/assets or even different symbols/ass
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wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2022.11.06 10:30 
 

first of all, a great thanks to the creator of this software i have to say this one of the best indicators i have bought after spending hundreds of pounds looking for the right indicator to generate constant profit This indicator is so accurate that you won't be disappointed i wish i could say to you more back guarantee if it does not work. I am still wondering how the developer came up with such a lovely concept the system indicates the strongest pair and the good thing it indicates the strength of gold on different time frame so for gold trade lovers these is an opportunity to catch more pips

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