CS Info
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 September 2021
- Activations: 5
CS Info [Currency Strength Information]
CS Info is the real-time MTF calculation of 28/34 symbols for the strength of 8 currencies/XAU - AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD and XAU. It analyses the trend or momentum/strength of all 8 currencies and XAU to determine high probability currency combinations and trading opportunities.
Key Features
- Floating position - with click on Control to select and move
- Mode A/Mode B for presentation of CS Calculation
- FX or FX/XAU to change FX or FX/XAU
- Active - for better focus on current symbol
- History - to display CS history
- Real-time multi-timeframe calculation from 28/34 symbols for strength of 8 currencies and XAU
- 4 calculation sets [Multi-timeframe/Many candles]
- Time frame
- Candle count
- Easy to change inputs of each CS calculation sets on screen
- Easy to use and determine the momentum or strength with graphic presentation
- Signal Strength/Weakness with different color [based on difference in strength] for each symbol's calculation set
- Directional signal momentum
- Chart tools
- RNs - To show Round Numbers on charts
- S/R - To move Support/Resistance line with mouse move
- S/D - To draw supply/demand zone with extended area
- Easy to draw S/R line with one-click of Trendline object
How to trade with CS Info
Use CS Info to determine the strength of 8 currencies/XAU and combine strength with difference in strength between base currency and quote currency for trading opportunity.
- Use 4 top CS calculation sets to determine the strength of 8 currencies.
- On top of each calculation set,
- Click HiLo to show calculation set on chart
- Click Timeframe to change
- Click candle count to put new number and enter
- Click on each currency to list related symbols
- Click on "Reset" to reset all customized calculation inputs to defaults in Indicator settings
- Click on "-" to hide all calculation inputs on top of each set
- Find symbols with difference in strength between Base currency and Quote currency in 4 calculation sets. The symbol's signal color of each set changes with difference in strength as defined in indicator settings [Difference in Threshold = 4]. The number can be changed.
- The signal/trading probability is the strongest when the 4 sets are in the same direction [same color]. The calculation set with the higher timeframe and candle counts must be prioritized.
- Click on each symbol to find more detail
- On right, only strength of Base currency and Quote currency will be shown to compare 4 sets.
- On right, Bid ratio [The bid price is relative to the high/low of each set] will be shown.
- You can use Chart tools such as
- RNs to draw Round Numbers on charts
- S/R to move S/R line with mouse move
- S/D to draw Supply/Demand with rectangle object
Indicator parameters
Basic parameters are required. But most of them can be changed on screen.
- Symbol suffix - Symbol suffix
- Settings : Currency/Gold Strength
- Lower threshold
- Upper threshold
- Differential Threshold
- CS Calculation Set 1-4 : Settings [These settings can be changed directly on chart]
- Timeframe
- Candle count
- H/L line color
- Settings : Currency color
- Settings : Active
- Active Base currency color
- Active Quote currency color
- Settings : CS History
- CS History : Moving UP
- CS History : Moving DOWN
- Settings : RNs [ Round Numbers ] [00 50 20 80]
- Show 00/50 Line levels
- Show 00/50 Label levels
- 00 level label color
- 00 level line color
- 00 line width
- 00 line style
- Settings : S/D [ Draw rectangle as Supply/Demand base]
- Supply zone color
- Demand zone color
first of all, a great thanks to the creator of this software i have to say this one of the best indicators i have bought after spending hundreds of pounds looking for the right indicator to generate constant profit This indicator is so accurate that you won't be disappointed i wish i could say to you more back guarantee if it does not work. I am still wondering how the developer came up with such a lovely concept the system indicates the strongest pair and the good thing it indicates the strength of gold on different time frame so for gold trade lovers these is an opportunity to catch more pips