Crosshair Levels : Free version of Object Synchronizer.

** No synchronization of objects among grouped charts and no group chart features supported in this version.

Are you bored to save and load template many times for the same symbol for many chart time frames? Here is the alternative. With this indicator, you enjoy creating 3 objects. All objects that you created/modified always are moved easily with clicking the object, moving cursor to the point you wanted and clicking again).

Supported 3 objects: Horizontal line, Trend line, and vertical line

Advantages. [easy to move and manage S/R objects]

Easy to use. Just attach this indicator to your chart Help you better focus on price action trade. In Metatrader Menu - Tools -> Options -> Objects -> Check - "Select object by single mouse click" - recommended....



