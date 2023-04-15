MT5 to Telegram

Bot to attach to any different chart than the one using to get the orders and send them to telegram

Inputs: Telegram Bot Token, Telegram Chat ID

Sends Open Price, Order Type, Lots, Take Profit and Stop Loss instantly after the trade is executed.

Easy to SetUp and to use

My other Bot for XAUUSD and USDCHF:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94001

Just remember to go to Tolls->Options->ExpertAdvisors->Allow Web Request for listed URL: https://api.telegram.org/

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