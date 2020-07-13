Fibonacci and RSI MQL5



The indicator is a combination of the Fibonacci and RSI indicators.



Every time the price touches one of the fibonacci levels and the rsi condition is met, an audible alert and a text alert are generated.



Parameters number_of_candles : It is the number of candles that will be calculated. If you put 100, the indicator will give you the maximum and minimum of the last 100 candles.



: It is the number of candles that will be calculated. If you put 100, the indicator will give you the maximum and minimum of the last 100 candles. sound_signal: If you want the indicator to notify you that the conditions are met using an audible indication, set this parameter to 1. If you do not want sound signals, set the parameter to zero.



If you want the indicator to notify you that the conditions are met using an audible indication, set this parameter to 1. If you do not want sound signals, set the parameter to zero. rsiupper: indicate the upper limit for the RSI.

indicate the upper limit for the RSI. rsilower: indicate the lower limit for the RSI.



Questions?



Fibonacci and RSI.

I will be happy to help you with any questions you have.



Take into consideration





Over Time, indicators and robots will receive updates and improvements. Constantly visit my products please,







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