Fibonacci and RSI MQL5

Fibonacci and RSI.


The indicator is a combination of the Fibonacci and RSI indicators.

Every time the price touches one of the fibonacci levels and the rsi condition is met, an audible alert and a text alert are generated.

Parameters

  • number_of_candles: It is the number of candles that will be calculated. If you put 100, the indicator will give you the maximum and minimum of the last 100 candles.
  • sound_signal:  If you want the indicator to notify you that the conditions are met using an audible indication, set this parameter to 1. If you do not want sound signals, set the parameter to zero.
  • rsiupper: indicate the upper  limit for the RSI.
  • rsilower: indicate the lower limit for the RSI.

Questions?

I will be happy to help you with any questions you have.

Take into consideration


Over Time, indicators and robots will receive updates and improvements. Constantly visit my products please,


Developer


PhD in engineering (focused on mathematics) with studies in France. Currently I am dedicated to programming robots and stock market indicators and performing stock market analysis


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Maximum Minimum Candle Indicator
Carlos Daniel Vazquez Rosas
5 (1)
Indicators
Maximum Minimum Candle indicator  is a basic indicator (but useful) that shows the highest and lowest candle in a period of time . The indicator shows the maximum candle and the minimum candle for a defined period of time. You can choose the number of candles that make up the period The indicator will show with color points  the maximum and minimum values. A message tells you when the price reaches the maximum or minimum. Parameters number_of_candles: It is the number of candles that will be c
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Genesis Robor MT5
Carlos Daniel Vazquez Rosas
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Genesis Robot. The robot analyzes atypical conditions in the market using optimization algorithms and indicators. The robot doesn´t use Martingala. Parameters The robot only has one configurable parameter. Thus, It is a very easy robot to use     size_lot: This is the lot size of the open positions. Recommendations for use. Recomendations for use. The robot is optimized for the Forex market. It is not recommended to use in other markets. The robot opens few positions per week. It is rec
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