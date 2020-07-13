Fibonacci and RSI MQL5
- Indicators
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Carlos Daniel Vazquez RosasHello, nice to meet you. Thank you for visiting my profile
My name is Carlos Daniel. I have a Ph.D. in engineering (focused on mathematics) with studies in France. Currently, I am dedicated to programming robots and stock market indicators and performing stock market analysis.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator is a combination of the Fibonacci and RSI indicators.
Every time the price touches one of the fibonacci levels and the rsi condition is met, an audible alert and a text alert are generated.
Parameters
- number_of_candles: It is the number of candles that will be calculated. If you put 100, the indicator will give you the maximum and minimum of the last 100 candles.
- sound_signal: If you want the indicator to notify you that the conditions are met using an audible indication, set this parameter to 1. If you do not want sound signals, set the parameter to zero.
- rsiupper: indicate the upper limit for the RSI.
- rsilower: indicate the lower limit for the RSI.
Questions?
I will be happy to help you with any questions you have.
Take into consideration
Over Time, indicators and robots will receive updates and improvements. Constantly visit my products please,
Developer
PhD in engineering (focused on mathematics) with studies in France. Currently I am dedicated to programming robots and stock market indicators and performing stock market analysis