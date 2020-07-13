TMoney Interquartile Range II

This indicator is similar to "T-MONEY Interquartile I" but it is normalized (on a scale of 0 to 100) and is plotted in a separate window. The normalized interquartile range, the median, and the maximum and minimum zones can be observed. As a visual aid, the green color has been considered in the histogram when the asset is trading above the configured median of "n" periods, and red when the asset is trading below it.

Like its similar, this indicator should be used as a support tool for making operational decisions.
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Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
The indicator plots the trend from an EMA of "n" periods and the cycle from another EMA of "k" periods from the previous EMA. This allows the crosses to be much more effective and the amplitude of the cycle allows to verify the strength of the trend. This indicator should be used as a complementary tool to confirm market entry signals. It is possible to add three times the indicator applied to maximum price, minimum price and median price in TimeFrame of one hour for example, in order to identif
TMoney TrendCycle MTF
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
The present indicator is similar to TrendCycle but it allows to graph in any TimeFrame the cycle-trend of a Superior TimeFrame. For example, you can include in the TimeFrame H1, the cycle-trend corresponding to H4 or D1. This is of particular importance for Swing traders or looking for medium-term trends. It can be used as a support indicator to confirm trends or medium-term trend changes and avoid false breaks.
TMoney AutoTrends
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
The indicator identifies and graphs the relevant trends (UpTrend and DownTrend) taking the relevant minimum and / or maximum in the market. Likewise, it projects the corresponding direction of the trend that constitutes levels of support for operational decision-making. A good practice using these trends is to trade on breaks, whether they are confirmed and a counter trend is generated or if the price rejoins the original trend after a false break. You can add more than one trend by modifying
TMoney Median with Stoch
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
This indicator plots the Median of "n" periods and confirms the crossings with the Stochastic Oscillator. It is an indicator that combines the Median as a determining level of the price cycle and the Stochastic Oscillator for the confirmation of crosses. It should be used as a complementary or supporting indicator with Price Action or other strategies to validate market entries.
TMoney Interquarile Range I
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
This indicator graphs channels formed by the Local Maximum and Local Minimum of "n" periods and from this channel adds the Median and Interquartile Range. It is important to note that when the price enters the range, the interquartile range is reduced considerably with respect to its historical level, which can be visually warned with this indicator and the operator will have the possibility of deciding to stay out of operations in these conditions of market. The Q Factor (by default at 0.25 b
TMoney OrderBLockWeek
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
The indicator is activated at the beginning of each week and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performance and complement it with other trend or oscillation type
TMoney OrderblockDay
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
The indicator is triggered at the start of each trading day and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use TimeFrame M5 to M30 for a proper display and consider pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performan
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