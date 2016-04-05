TMoney AutoTrends

The indicator identifies and graphs the relevant trends (UpTrend and DownTrend) taking the relevant minimum and / or maximum in the market. Likewise, it projects the corresponding direction of the trend that constitutes levels of support for operational decision-making.





A good practice using these trends is to trade on breaks, whether they are confirmed and a counter trend is generated or if the price rejoins the original trend after a false break. You can add more than one trend by modifying the evaluation periods and the suffix to differentiate them.