Currency Strength Pro

The strength meter uses the relative strength meter which is applied to all 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD & USD and a basket of 28 Forex pairs. By combining the results and applying some clever calculations we get an indicator that is unlike any other in the market.

• Period: The lookback period of the indicator. Like any indicator, A longer period will result in delayed signals (more lag). The lower the number the quicker the indicator will respond.

• Prefix: Some brokers symbols include prefixes eg. mxEURUSD, fxEURUSD. If your broker uses a prefix, enter it here. Unsure? Leave it blank.

• Suffix: Same as above but in reverse eg. EURUSDmx, EURUSDfx.