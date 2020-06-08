Currency Strength Pro

The Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify the strongest and weakest currencies in the market. It works by applying clever calculations to 28 Forex pairs to establish which currencies are the driving force behind price action.

By trading strength against weakness, we can greatly increase our chances of success and find some of the highest probability trends to trade.

Technical Information

The strength meter uses the relative strength meter which is applied to all 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD & USD and a basket of 28 Forex pairs. By combining the results and applying some clever calculations we get an indicator that is unlike any other in the market.

Inputs

Period: The lookback period of the indicator. Like any indicator, A longer period will result in delayed signals (more lag). The lower the number the quicker the indicator will respond. 
Prefix: Some brokers symbols include prefixes eg. mxEURUSD, fxEURUSD. If your broker uses a prefix, enter it here. Unsure? Leave it blank.
Suffix: Same as above but in reverse eg. EURUSDmx, EURUSDfx.

Symbol Color: Here you can change the line color for each of our 8 currencies.

Troubleshooting

There are several things we can do to ensure that the indicator runs properly on your terminal. Before using the indicator for the first time, it’s good practice to do the following. 

  1. From the Market Watch panel, right-click and select ‘Show All’ to ensure all currency pairs are available for the indicator to use. The indicator must have all 28 pairs to work.
  2. Some brokers symbols include prefixes or suffixes eg. EURUSDmx, EURUSDfx. If this includes the broker that you are using, add the prefix/suffix to the indicator inputs.
  3. On first use please allow a few seconds for the indicator to sort through all available historical data. You may need to switch timeframes once or twice for the indicator to load correctly but this should only occur on the first installation.
  4. If the strength meter is not being displayed correctly, the most likely cause is the lack of historical data for 1 or more of the currency pairs that are required for the indicator to work. The indicator requires the historical data of 28 currency pairs to work. Ensure that you download all available data for each of these pairs from your broker. 
The following currency pairs are used by this indicator: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Easy CCI Alerts
Luke Kendall
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The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is an oscillator that is often used by forex traders to identify oversold and over bought conditions much in the same way as the RSI or Stochastics. How it Works The idea behind this indicator is simple, we wait for price to reach an extreme (overbought or oversold) and then trade when price appears to change direction in the hope of catching a move out of the area. Buy signals - The indicator waits for the CCI to become oversold (a value below -100). The indic
Bollinger Band Alerts
Luke Kendall
Indicators
Bollinger Bands are volatility bands plotted two standard deviations away from a simple moving average. Volatility is based on the standard deviation, which changes as volatility increases and decreases. The bands expand when volatility increases and narrow when volatility capturing 85%-90% of price action between the upper and lower bands. How it Works Knowing that the majority of price action is contained within the two bands we wait for price to break out of either the upper or lower band an
Easy RSI Alerts
Luke Kendall
5 (1)
Indicators
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder and is a momentum oscillator that identifies overbought and oversold conditions. It is also a popular choice for many traders helping them find entries into the market. How it Works The simplest way to use the Relative Strength Index is to wait for an overbought or oversold condition and then enter into a trade when the RSI indicates that price is resuming in the dominant direction of the trend. Buy signals : For the first cond
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