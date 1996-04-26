RangeState Sovereign ORB

RangeState Sovereign ORB

RangeState Sovereign ORB brings the Opening Range Breakout setup from the RangeState Sovereign strategy onto your MetaTrader 4 chart.

It builds the opening range from a configurable broker-time window, marks the range high and low, and highlights potential bullish or bearish breakouts when the selected conditions are met.

You can choose between candle-close confirmation and calculated pending-order levels. An optional higher-timeframe EMA filter can also be used to keep setups aligned with the broader market direction.

The indicator is designed for chart analysis and alerts. It does not place or manage trades.

Primary market and timeframe

The supplied reference configuration is designed around:

  • Market: XAUUSD / Gold
  • Chart timeframe: M15
  • Opening range: 08:00–09:00 broker server time
  • Trend filter: H1 EMA 50
  • Entry mode: Close Confirm

M15 provides four completed candles during the default one-hour opening range, giving the indicator enough detail to calculate the range while keeping the chart clear.

The indicator can be used on other intraday timeframes and symbols, but the supplied pip-based values are calibrated for XAUUSD. Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies and broker-specific symbol variants may use different price precision and volatility.

Settings for other markets should therefore be treated as custom research configurations and tested independently before use.

Default starting configuration

When attached to an XAUUSD M15 chart, the indicator starts with:

  • Range window: 08:00–09:00
  • Entry mode: Close Confirm
  • Buy setups: Enabled
  • Sell setups: Enabled
  • Breakout buffer: 500 pips
  • Minimum valid range: 1,000 pips
  • Maximum valid range: 500,000 pips
  • Maximum breakout distance: 2,500 pips
  • One breakout per session: Enabled
  • Trend filter: Enabled
  • Trend timeframe: H1
  • Trend EMA period: 50
  • Pending-level expiry: 3 bars
  • Historical lookback: 20 sessions
  • Status panel: Enabled
  • Popup, push and sound alerts: Disabled by default

Pip values depend on the symbol precision supplied by your broker. Review the displayed range size and adjust the range, buffer and distance settings when using a different symbol or broker.

What the indicator displays

The indicator can show:

  • Opening-range high and low
  • Buy and sell trigger levels
  • Bullish and bearish setup arrows
  • Historical ORB sessions
  • Current trend bias
  • Latest setup for the active broker day
  • Range state and countdown
  • Broker server time
  • Range size and validation result

A range can be shown as forming, ready or rejected. Rejected ranges have failed the configured minimum or maximum size filter.

Entry modes

Close Confirm

Close Confirm waits for a completed candle to close beyond the opening range.

A setup is displayed only after the candle has closed and the active range, distance and trend conditions have been satisfied. This mode is useful for traders who prefer confirmation before considering a breakout.

Pending Stop

Pending Stop calculates a buy-stop or sell-stop trigger level after a valid setup becomes available.

The level remains visible for the configured number of expiry bars. The indicator displays the level for planning purposes but does not place the pending order.

Trend confirmation

The optional trend filter compares price with a configurable EMA on a higher timeframe.

With the reference configuration:

  • Bullish setups require bullish H1 EMA 50 alignment.
  • Bearish setups require bearish H1 EMA 50 alignment.

The trend filter can be disabled or adjusted from the indicator inputs.

Status panel

The RangeState panel keeps the important session information together:

  • Symbol and chart timeframe
  • Selected entry mode
  • Broker server time
  • ORB window and countdown
  • Current range state
  • Range high, low and size
  • Higher-timeframe trend bias
  • Latest ORB setup

The panel uses the RangeState navy, gold and cyan design and safely contains longer symbols and status messages.

Its chart corner and horizontal or vertical position can be adjusted. A unique instance ID allows more than one indicator instance to be used without panel-object conflicts.

Alerts

The indicator supports:

  • MetaTrader popup alerts
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Sound alerts

Alert channels are disabled by default and can be enabled individually.

Freshness protection prevents an old historical signal or previous-session setup from producing a new live alert when the indicator is attached or refreshed.

Push notifications require MetaTrader notification settings to be configured correctly.

Historical display

The lookback setting controls how many previous broker-day sessions are calculated and displayed.

The default is 20 sessions, with an internal maximum of 250 sessions to keep chart calculations controlled.

Historical arrows show where the configured ORB conditions were satisfied. They do not represent executed trades or include trading costs.

Indicator buffers

Six stable buffers are available for custom integrations:

  • Buffer 0: Range high
  • Buffer 1: Range low
  • Buffer 2: Buy trigger
  • Buffer 3: Sell trigger
  • Buffer 4: Buy setup arrow
  • Buffer 5: Sell setup arrow

These buffers can be read through standard MetaTrader indicator integration methods.

Getting started

  1. Attach the indicator to an XAUUSD M15 chart.
  2. Confirm that the displayed broker time matches the session you want to analyse.
  3. Start with the supplied 08:00–09:00 range.
  4. Choose Close Confirm or Pending Stop.
  5. Enable the required alert channels.
  6. Review the displayed range size before changing pip-based filters.
  7. Test any changes using historical charts or a demo environment.

Broker time

All range and session calculations use the broker’s server time.

The indicator does not automatically translate London, New York or local computer time into broker time. Check your broker’s server timezone and account for daylight-saving changes when choosing the range window.

Important information

RangeState Sovereign ORB is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close trades.

It evaluates the ORB-specific conditions shown on the chart. It does not apply spread limits, account protection, position sizing, trading-hour restrictions or other EA-level safety controls.

Signals and historical arrows are analytical information only. They do not guarantee future results. Test the indicator with your broker’s symbol specification and use appropriate risk management before making live trading decisions.


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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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